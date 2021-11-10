Arkansas attorney general drops bid for governor, says she will work with Sanders

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) is dropping her bid for governor, and instead will run for lieutenant governor.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rutledge said Sarah Huckabee Sarah SandersTrump expected to resume rallies in June Andrew Giuliani planning run for New York governor Trump appears at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event MORE Sanders, the former White House press secretary who announced her bid for the governor's mansion in January, will “stand strong against the onslaught of the liberal left’s attack on our home state,” The Associated Press reported.

“At this crossroads in our country’s history, now is a time for Christian conservative leaders to unite and fight together against those who wish to destroy the America we know and love,” Rutledge continued, according to the AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK noted that Rutledge said that she will work with Sanders, her friend of many years, to make “transformational changes” in Arkansas.

The announcement leaves Sanders unopposed in the GOP primary to replace current Gov. Asa Hutchinson Asa HutchinsonRepublican governors mostly silent on infrastructure bill One bipartisan remedy to the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislative attacks? passing the Equality Act Sunday shows - Democrats' spending plan in the spotlight MORE (R) in 2022. Hutchinson is ineligible to run again after serving as governor for eight years.

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin John (Tim) Timothy GriffinArkansas legislature splits Little Rock in move that guarantees GOP seats Trump faces test of power with early endorsements Trump announces new tranche of endorsements MORE (R), who is also term-limited in his role, ended his gubernatorial bid in February after Sanders entered the race. He is now running for attorney general.

“I want to thank @LeslieRutledge for her leadership,” Sanders tweeted in response to Rutledge’s announcement. “I look forward to uniting Arkansans behind my vision to grow our economy and create high-paying jobs, increase access to quality education, and deliver bold, conservative reforms that take our state to the top.”

I want to thank @LeslieRutledge for her leadership. I look forward to uniting Arkansans behind my vision to grow our economy and create high-paying jobs, increase access to quality education, and deliver bold, conservative reforms that take our state to the top. https://t.co/ganDW1I6Cc — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 9, 2021

“Thank you @SarahHuckabee! Look forward to working with you my friend!” Rutledge said in response.

Thank you @SarahHuckabee! Look forward to working with you my friend! https://t.co/2zYE4vSAU0 — Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) November 9, 2021

Sanders was an early favorite to replace Hutchinson and has earned the endorsement of former President Trump Donald TrumpFederal judge rejects Trump effort to block Jan. 6 docs Sununu exit underscores uncertain GOP path to gain Senate majority Trump endorses Idaho lt. gov. against sitting GOP leader MORE. Her campaign said in October that she raised over $11 million since January, of which $3.7 million has come from Arkansans.

Meanwhile, Rutledge now enters a crowded field of Republicans seeking to hold the state’s second highest position, KARK noted. Prior to Rutledge’s announcement, six other candidates had reportedly announced their bid for lieutenant governor, including five Republicans and one Democrat.