Marine veteran launches challenge to Gottheimer in New Jersey

Marine veteran Nick De Gregorio on Wednesday launched a bid to oust Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerBiden's next challenge: Selling the infrastructure bill CBO indicates lawmakers will have to wait for full score on social spending The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems await CBO score for social spending bill MORE (D-N.J.) in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District, hoping to oust the moderate lawmaker who the Republicans' campaign arm has labeled a vulnerable Democrat.

Gregorio — a Republican who served in the Marines for nine years completing tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa — said in his campaign announcement video that he is running because “our country is dangerously off course.”

“Washington is leaderless. It's run by career politicians, radicals, socialists, who care more about their own political agenda than they do about the people that they've sworn an oath to serve,” Gregorio said in the video, which showcased photos of President Biden Joe BidenVideo depicting violence removed from Rep. Gosar's account after blowback Federal judge rejects Trump effort to block Jan. 6 docs Expected price increases raise political stakes for Biden MORE, Gottheimer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiVideo depicting violence removed from Rep. Gosar's account after blowback Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Biden reverses Trump on owl habitats Overnight Health Care — Presented by Rare Access Action Project — Pfizer wants boosters for everyone MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezVideo depicting violence removed from Rep. Gosar's account after blowback Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Biden reverses Trump on owl habitats The Memo: Experts warn of new violence amid Gosar storm MORE (D-N.Y.)

“I swore an oath too, and this is not what I fought for. History will define us by what we do right here and now for the next generation of Americans. The fight for our future is not in some distant land anymore. It's right here at home. Now is the time to beat back socialism. Now is the time to safeguard our God given rights and liberties,” he added.

Gregorio is the third Republican to launch a campaign that seeks to take on Gottheimer from the right, joining Frank Pallotta, the district’s 2020 GOP nominee, and Nicholas D’Agostino, a Sussex County school board member.

Gottheimer, a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, made headlines in recent weeks as a prominent figure in the negotiations over the bipartisan infrastructure bill and social spending package.

He is on the National Republican Congressional Committee’s list of vulnerable Democrats. His district is one of the party’s 70 targets for next year’s midterm elections.

In 2020, Cook Political Report rated the district solid Democrat. Gottheimer won the race by just over seven percentage points.

In a statement on his website, Gregorio pointed to increasing taxes, business and jobs fleeing and classrooms becoming “testing grounds for radical political ideology,” which he said he all being driven by “the career politicians and insiders, who are too busy serving themselves in Washington to care about the mess they have created for the rest of us here at home.”

In his announcement video he recounted his memory from Sept. 11, 2001, when he was 16 years old and was just 12 miles from Ground Zero. The Marine veteran said it was on that day that he decided to enlist in the armed services.

“None of us will ever forget that day. I was 16 on 9/11, when those terrorists attacked the World Trade Center. We could hear the roar of the fighter jets over our classroom, and we could see the thick black smoke coming from the skyline at the Ridgewood lookout point. That was the day that I decided I needed to take action and to serve my country in uniform,” he said.

He added that after serving nine years in the Marines he did not think he would have to serve again, but said the current state of the country has driven him to jump into the race.

The Hill has reached out to Gottheimer for comment.