Nevada Democrat launches bid to become first openly transgender statewide elected official in US

A Nevada Democrat on Wednesday launched her bid to become the first openly transgender statewide elected official in the U.S.

Kimi Cole, who publicly transitioned a decade ago, announced her bid to run for Nevada’s lieutenant governor position, which was vacated earlier this year after former Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall (D) accepted a job within the Biden administration and resigned from her post in the state.

"I’m a lifelong Nevadan with deep roots all across our state. I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because I believe Nevadans of all walks of life want and deserve authentic leadership, and that’s exactly what this campaign is about," Cole said in a statement.

It's time for us to come together and continue to make progress on the promise of Nevada for every Nevadan.

Cole, who is currently the chairwoman of the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus, has lived in the state for 65 years and has been involved in Nevada politics for close to 10 years.

In her campaign announcement on Wednesday — roughly a year out from the election — the LGBTQ rights advocate branded herself as a candidate seeking to bridge political divides and highlighted her work organizing rural Democrats.

“This past year, we have proven our resilience—fighting COVID, the climate crisis, and economic collapse—but far too many of our political leaders remain intent upon dividing us up and even threatening the very essence of our Democracy,” Cole said. “It’s time for us to come together and continue to make progress on the promise of Nevada for every Nevadan.”

NBC affiliate KRNV noted that Cole was the first Democratic candidate to formally launch a bid for the position. Several Republicans have already jumped into the race, however, including Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, former Nevada state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and former state Assembly candidate Mack Miller.