Trump slams Cheney after New Hampshire remarks

Donald Trump Donald TrumpFederal judge rejects Trump effort to block Jan. 6 docs Sununu exit underscores uncertain GOP path to gain Senate majority Trump endorses Idaho lt. gov. against sitting GOP leader MORE fired back at Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyIn New Hampshire, Cheney says Trump 'at war' with Constitution Kinzinger says he considered firing weapon on Jan. 6 Kinzinger: Using 'fear and darkness' will win midterms in 2022, cost GOP in long run MORE on Wednesday after the Wyoming Republican used a speech in New Hampshire to denounce the former president as a “domestic threat” who wants to “unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic.”

In typical fashion, the former president fired off a statement mocking Cheney for her supposedly low approval rating before dubbing her a “threat to Free and Fair elections” because she rejected Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

“With an approval rating at 19% in Wyoming, people are wise to Liz Cheney. She is a threat to Free and Fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our Country, because she caved so easily on the Crime of the Century,” Trump said, repeating a phrase he often uses to describe his election allegations.

It’s unclear which poll Trump is referring to with his claim that Cheney’s approval rating sits at 19 percent. A spokesperson for the former president did not respond to an inquiry about the number.

Trump also hit Cheney over her post on the Democrat-led House select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of the former president’s supporters, accusing her of spreading “more of their lies.”

“Cheney is far more unpopular than her father, who just lost his position as the least popular Vice President in American history to Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMcConnell: 2022 midterms will be 'very good election for Republicans' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Did Democrats misread voters' 2020 call for change? Christie on 2020 election: 'No matter where you stand, it is over' MORE,” he said. “Democrats would never put up with a Liz Cheney in their ranks. If we had a Free and Fair media, instead of a corrupt media, those election results would never have been allowed to happen. The proof of irregularities and fraud is massive!”

The former president’s remarks came a day after Cheney delivered a scathing rebuke of the former president during a free speech event in New Hampshire. In her remarks, she castigated Trump as a danger to both the GOP and the United States, and scolded Republican leaders who have acquiesced to the former president.

“Political leaders who sit silent in the face of these false and dangerous claims are aiding a former president who is at war with the rule of law and the Constitution," she said.

The back-and-forth between Trump and Cheney isn’t new. He’s gone after her repeatedly since she voted earlier this year to impeach him for his role in the Jan. 6 riot, and has vowed to campaign against her in her 2022 reelection bid.

Trump has already endorsed one of Cheney’s primary challengers, Wyoming attorney Harriett Hageman.

Cheney, meanwhile, hasn’t backed down from criticizing Trump, despite facing fierce backlash from the right. She has repeatedly described him as a threat to the country and has urged Republicans to abandon him as their standard bearer.