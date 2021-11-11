Trump endorses Texas rep who said he 'very well may have' committed impeachable offenses

Former President Trump Donald TrumpThree men indicted for fraud in .5 million scam PAC scheme Judge refuses Trump request to delay release of Jan. 6 docs amid appeal Prince Harry says he warned Twitter's Dorsey about Jan. 6 riot MORE on Thursday endorsed Texas Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulAnomalies or attacks? Fear, uncertainty and politics of Havana Syndrome Lawmakers praise upcoming establishment of cyber bureau at State Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — US 'deeply alarmed' by reports of military takeover in Sudan MORE (R), who previously said Trump “very well may have” committed impeachable offenses on and before Jan. 6.

“Congressman Michael McCaul is doing an incredible job for the great State of Texas. He works hard to protect our Borders, defend our now under siege Second Amendment, and support our brave Military and Vets,” Trump said in his statement.

“He will fight for our America First agenda, stand up to China, and hold Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge refuses Trump request to delay release of Jan. 6 docs amid appeal On The Money — Biden's battle with inflation Overnight Defense & National Security — Concerns over Russia grow MORE accountable for his incompetent failure in Afghanistan. Michael McCaul has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCaul has previously condemned Trump’s rhetoric and did not go along with the former president’s false election fraud claims, voting to certify electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Back in January, McCaul did vote against impeaching Trump, saying he did so because the process was hurried and he didn’t want “rushed justice.”

“There very well may have been impeachable offenses committed leading up to, and on, that tragic day,” McCaul said, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

“I strongly condemn the president’s rhetoric and his behavior,” McCaul said. “I understand, having witnessed these events first-hand, that emotions are high; but this decision must be based on facts and evidence.”

Along with McCaul, Trump announced endorsements on Thursday for two other Texas representatives campaigning for reelection, Reps. Pat Fallon (R) and John Carter John Rice CarterEarly redistricting plans show GOP retrenching for long haul Bottom line READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R).