Axne opts against gubernatorial bid, will run for reelection in House

(D-Iowa) on Friday announced she would run for reelection in the state's 3rd Congressional District, opting out of a potential gubernatorial bid.

“​​Three years ago, I came to Congress to fight for Iowans and their needs,” Axne said on Twitter Friday. “Since then, I've delivered tax cuts, disaster relief, and critical support to Iowa's families and businesses.”

“But my work is far from over, so I will seek to represent #IA03 again in 2022!” she added.

Rumors had swirled that she was considering a run for governor or the Senate, the Des Moines Register reported. Axne ruled out a Senate run earlier this year.

The announcement comes days after Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) said she would run in the state's 1st Congressional District. Both their districts will look different after the state legislature approved maps from an independent commission as part of the decennial redistricting process.

Axne is running in one of the country's most competitive districts, and the conservative Club for Growth is already rolling out attack ads against her.

No Democrat has announced a primary challenge to Axne, and two Republicans are currently vying to take her on: state Sen. Zach Nuun and Nichole Hasso, a political newcomer, according to the local outlet.

Axne beat her Republican challenger in 2020 by 1.4 percentage points.