Republicans see Trump weakening as Democratic talking point

Republicans are growing increasingly confident that former President Trump won't be the biggest factor in their effort to win back their House and Senate majorities next year.



There’s little doubt among Republicans that the former president continues to wield deep influence over the GOP and its conservative voter base, and it’s clear that he’ll play a dominant role in the 2022 primary process.



But Republican Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinGOP sees inflation as winning issue New ad campaign targets five House Democrats over inflation 'Woke' discussion simmers for Democrats MORE’s victory in last week’s race for Virginia governor has many in the party convinced that their path to victory — at least in key political battlegrounds — will hinge more on issues like education and the economy, a strategy that could complicate any effort by Democrats to cast the midterms as another referendum on Trump.





