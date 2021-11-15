House Democrats: GOP's 'conspiracy promoting, scandal prone, anti-democracy candidates' face uphill battle

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) slammed House GOP candidates in a memo on Monday, arguing that they face an uphill battle due to their "reckless agenda and sinister political playbook."

"Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyGosar faces increasing odds of censure on House floor GOP silence deafening as post-Jan. 6 threats of violence escalate Cheney, Kinzinger signal they'd back Gosar censure MORE has turned over control of the entire caucus to Donald Trump Donald TrumpStoltenberg says Jan. 6 siege was attack on 'core values of NATO' Christie says only regret about Trump debate prep is catching COVID Woman who trespassed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago deported to China MORE," the memo, which was first obtained by Politico, reads, referring to the House minority leader, a California Republican.

"McCarthy's cowardly abdication leaves House Republicans with a toxic agenda and a field of conspiracy promoting, scandal prone, anti-democracy candidates that face an uphill battle convincing battleground voters to support them," it continued.

The DCCC memo also touted President Biden Joe BidenUS bishops to weigh whether Biden should receive communion Congress barrels toward end-of-year pileup Biden taps former New Orleans mayor Landrieu to spearhead infrastructure MORE's recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package along with his "Build Back Better" spending bill, which is still being debated. The group also praised Democrats' vaccination efforts, getting more than 400 million shots in arms and 5 million workers back to work.

The memo comes as a number of polls show that Democrats appear to face an uphill climb in protecting their majority in the lower chamber.

An ABC News/Washington Post survey released on Sunday found Republicans leading Democrats by 51 percent to 41 percent on the generic congressional ballot, marking the GOP's largest lead in 40 years. On top of that, the poll found that Biden's approval rating was at a record low of 41 percent.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) hit back at the DCCC in a statement to The Hill on Monday.

"The DCCC releasing a one-year out memo a week late embodies their incompetence," said NRCC spokesperson Mike Berg. "They have no coherent strategy or message, and their memo isn't worth the paper it's written on."

However, Democrats argue that it is too early to start reading the tea leaves ahead of the 2022 midterms. The party argues that the infrastructure bill, which Biden will sign on Monday, and the Build Back Better plan will help relieve the country's economic woes in the next year.