Kemp makes pitch to conservatives, independents in new campaign ad

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempRepublicans see Trump weakening as Democratic talking point Remington planning to invest 0M in Georgia gun factory, research facility Ben Shapiro's media company sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate MORE's (R) campaign on Monday released a minutelong video advertisement in an effort to drum up support from both conservatives and independents ahead of his 2022 reelection bid.

“The last three years, Georgia’s been tested in ways we could never imagine,” the video says. “And it fell to Gov. Brian Kemp to successfully lead us during these troubling times.”

The ad then touts Georgia as the top state for business and the lowest unemployment rate in state history while also saying Kemp backs law enforcement.

"Kemp has always backed the blue, stopping the radical left from defunding local police," the video says before praising an election integrity bill the governor passed as well as his handling of the economy during the pandemic.

At present, Kemp does not face any big-name opponents in his reelection campaign, but he is preparing for what could become one of the country's most difficult elections, with a possible primary challenge from former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueSenate GOP worries Trump could derail bid for majority The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Democrats have so many hurdles ahead Perdue mulling primary challenge against Kemp in Georgia: report MORE (R-Ga.) and a potential rematch for the governor's mansion with Democrat Stacey Abrams, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Perdue's possible run would be colored by loyalty to former President Trump Donald TrumpStoltenberg says Jan. 6 siege was attack on 'core values of NATO' Christie says only regret about Trump debate prep is catching COVID Woman who trespassed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago deported to China MORE, who has criticized Kemp for refusing to illegally overturn the results of the presidential election. Trump has repeatedly urged Perdue to run for governor, the Journal-Constitution said.

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich Newton (Newt) Leroy GingrichMORE (R-Ga.) wrote a blog post last week saying Georgia needed a "unifier" such as Perdue in office.

"The closest parallel Georgia has to Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinRepublicans hold largest edge in early midterm vote preferences in 40 years: poll Meet the red-state governor Democrats should nominate in 2024 instead of Biden or Harris Youngkin should blaze a post-Trump trail for the GOP MORE is David Perdue," the blog said, making a comparison to the Virginia gubernatorial race in which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe Terry McAuliffeBiden's deficiencies and strengths both on display Democrats double down on extreme: New plans could kill off essential energy infrastructure 10 takeaways from Virginia's election MORE (D) lost to Republican nominee Youngkin.

"Like Youngkin, Perdue can bring together the Trump base and those Republicans, independents, and moderate Democrats who will find Stacey Abrams too radical," Gingrich's post added.

The Journal-Constitution also reported that it was unclear when Perdue would possibly make his run official but noted that aides said he has privately made calls to operatives and donors to prepare for a possible campaign.