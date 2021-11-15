Trump endorses primary challenger to Peter Meijer in Michigan

Former President Trump Donald TrumpStoltenberg says Jan. 6 siege was attack on 'core values of NATO' Christie says only regret about Trump debate prep is catching COVID Woman who trespassed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago deported to China MORE on Monday threw his support behind former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) official John Gibbs, who is mounting a primary challenge to Rep. Peter Meijer Peter MeijerThe 9 Republicans who voted to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Alibaba - Democrats argue price before policy amid scramble MORE (R-Mich.).

Gibbs, who served for more than two years as the acting assistant secretary for community planning and development in the Trump administration, is one of a handful of Republicans vying to oust Meijer, a first-term representative who joined nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump in January.

“Meyer has been a terrible representative of the Republican Party and beyond,” Trump said in a statement, misspelling Meijer’s last name. “John Gibbs is a fabulous talent who loves the State, our Military, and our Vets. He will always protect our Second Amendment, our Southern Border, and the Police – there will be no defunding with John!”

Gibbs is a new entrant into the primary against Meijer, announcing his campaign just last week. On Friday, former Trump HUD Secretary Ben Carson Ben CarsonSunday shows preview: Frustration runs high as infrastructure talks hit setback Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party Sunday shows preview: Delta concerns prompt CDC mask update; bipartisan infrastructure bill to face challenges in Senate MORE tweeted his support for Gibbs.

Trump tapped Gibbs last year to serve as director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), though the Senate never confirmed him to the post. After he was nominated to lead OPM, CNN reported on a series of controversial and incendiary tweets from Gibbs, including a baseless conspiracy theory claiming that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump Organization reaches 5M deal to sell rights to DC hotel: report Specialty sites and corporate hypocrisy: Journalism worth paying attention to How Biden should sell his infrastructure bill MORE's 2016 presidential campaign chair took part in a satanic ritual.

Michigan is still in the middle of redistricting, and it’s unclear what Meijer’s district could look like when the process is all said and done. Still, Trump has vowed to campaign against Meijer and any other Republican who broke with him in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.