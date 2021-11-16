Former impeachment counsel launches bid for New York attorney general

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment investigation of former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Freedom Caucus elects Rep. Scott Perry as new chairman Meadows 'between a rock and a hard space' with Trump, Jan. 6 panel On The Money — Biden caps off infrastructure week MORE, announced on Tuesday that he will run for New York attorney general.

“I’ve devoted my life to public service,” Goldman, who has appeared frequently on MSNBC, says in a video announcing his candidacy. “A decade as a federal prosecutor in New York and then in Congress. And my passion for the law has always been driven by a deep commitment to civil rights and social justice.”

“I’m a prosecutor, not a politician,” he adds later in the video. “And as attorney general, I’m ready to lead on the big fights.”

Goldman previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York under former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Preet BhararaWhatever else he did, Cuomo did not obstruct justice by ranting to Obama White House Why Trump (probably) won't be indicted New York Times in discussions to acquire The Athletic: report MORE. He went on to serve as counsel for the House Intelligence Committee before taking on the role of lead counsel in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump in 2019.

His announcement came a day after law school professor Zephyr Teachout launched a bid for New York attorney general following incumbent Letitia James’s announcement that she would run for New York governor in 2022.

Teachout previously ran for governor in 2014 but lost the Democratic nomination to now-former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoZephyr Teachout running for New York AG NY AG releases transcripts from Cuomo's sexual harassment investigation Hochul job approval at 50 percent among New York voters: poll MORE. She launched a 2018 bid for state attorney general but was ultimately defeated by James.