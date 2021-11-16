Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats

The abortion rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America announced on Tuesday it is endorsing 12 House Democrats ahead of next year's midterm elections as the abortion debate rages across the country.

"As the right to abortion faces an existential threat, it is more important than ever that we have representatives in Congress who will fight for a world where everybody can make their own decisions about their lives, families, and futures," said NARAL President Mini Timmaraju. "We trust that each of these leaders will continue to fight for the values of the overwhelming majority of people in the United States who support the freedom to decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family.”

The Democratic lawmakers endorsed by the group were Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerGroup aligned with House GOP leadership targeting nine Democrats on spending vote If voters did give Biden a mandate, it wasn't to pander to progressives Democrats expect to pass .75T Biden package this week MORE (Va.), Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaGroup aligned with House GOP leadership targeting nine Democrats on spending vote The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Rising prices undercut Biden agenda Virginia emerging as ground zero in battle for House majority MORE (Va.), Josh Harder (Calif.), Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsOvernight Health Care — Presented by Altria — Vulnerable House Dems push drug pricing plan Vulnerable House Democrats warn not to drop drug pricing from package Why Congress must investigate crimes and abuses at Indian boarding schools MORE (Kan.), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinGOP state senator announces potential challenge to Slotkin in Michigan Former GOP Rep. Mike Bishop 'strongly considering' comeback bid Providing affordable housing to recruit our next generation of volunteer firefighters MORE (Mich.), Jared Golden Jared GoldenNew ad campaign targets five House Democrats over inflation Demands for CBO score jeopardize Friday House vote Democrats unite to send infrastructure bill to Biden's desk MORE (Maine), Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoHouse GOP campaign arm releases ad hitting Democrats on IRS bank-reporting proposal US Chamber targets more House Democrats with ads opposing .5T bill Business groups create new headache for Pelosi MORE (N.Y.), Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasGroup aligned with House GOP leadership targeting nine Democrats on spending vote Sununu passes on US Senate race in New Hampshire New Hampshire debates big, contentious change to US House map MORE (N.H.), Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillDemocrats at odds over SALT changes Senators seek to permanently expand telehealth eligibility The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by ExxonMobil — House sprints for Build Back Better, infrastructure votes today MORE (N.J.), Tom O'Halleran (Ariz.), Angie Craig (Minn.), and Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordPro boxer launches campaign for Nevada Democrat's seat in US House Black Caucus emerges as winner in spending package CBC chair: Spending bill will include funds for HBCUs, housing, childcare MORE (Nev.).

Politico was the first outlet to report on news of the endorsements. All of the endorsed candidates are facing relatively tough reelection bids and are all on the National Republican Congressional Committee's target list for next year.

Abortion rights and anti-abortion groups are working to make abortion a key issue in 2022 as the Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments over a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks and threatens the standing of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

The high court is also considering Texas’s controversial six-week abortion ban, which was argued before the justices on Nov. 1.

A Washington Post-ABC News survey released on Tuesday found that 60 percent of Americans say they believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, while only 27 percent say they think it should be overturned.