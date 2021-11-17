Anti-abortion group rolls out $2.5 million ad campaign ahead of SCOTUS case

The Susan B. Anthony List, a prominent anti-abortion group, announced a $2.5 million television and digital ad buy on Wednesday ahead of next month's oral arguments before the Supreme Court on a Mississippi abortion law.

Three ads will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Washington, D.C., media market and on major networks including CNN, Fox News, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNBC and Newsmax.

The ads will also be sent to voters via text and on digital platforms in nine battleground states during the weeks of Nov. 17 and Nov. 29. The ads are a part of the group's $10 million ad campaign to raise awareness about the upcoming Supreme Court case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Science continually affirms the humanity of unborn children. By 15 weeks, children in the womb have fully formed noses and lips, eyelids and eyebrows; they can suck their thumb, and even feel pain,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

The three one-minute spots feature a woman who was adopted, as well as an OB-GYN and a family practitioner.

The media buy comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The law threatens the standing of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

A Washington Post-ABC News survey released on Tuesday found that 60 percent of Americans say they believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, while only 27 percent say they think it should be overturned.