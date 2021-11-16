Virginia Democratic lawmakers request recounts in two House of Delegates races

Two Democratic Virginia delegates requested recounts in their districts' races on Tuesday as the party holds on to the possibility of a 50-50 split in the legislative chamber.

Dels. Martha Mugler (D) and Alex Askew (D), who both represent districts in the Hampton Roads area, announced on Tuesday that they were seeking recounts in their races.

The Associated Press has yet to call the contests; however, in the 91st District, Mugler trails Republican A.C. Cordoza by only 94 votes, while Askew is behind Republican Karen Greenhalgh by 127 votes in the 85th District.

Democrats cited reporting errors in requesting the recounts.

“In light of the errors and changes in reporting of ballots, we are requesting a recount in order to exercise all possible due diligence,” Mugler said in a statement.

Askew said in a statement that "we must honor every person who came out and exercised one of our most fundamental rights by ensuring that each vote is properly accounted for."

However, Republicans were adamant the recounts likely would not yield new results.

"Virginia election officials have already noted that the final outcome of these races will not change after recounts and we are confident Virginia House Republicans will still hold the majority when they are concluded," said Republican State Leadership Committee spokesman Andrew Romeo.

The races could determine the balance of power in the House of Delegates, which Democrats have controlled since 2020. Republicans currently lead with control over 52 districts, while Democrats have 48.

News of the recount comes after Virginia certified the results from the Nov. 2 election on Monday. However, Virginia Democrats said recounts in the 91st and 85th districts were likely.

Republicans won a number of House of Delegates seats and the governor's mansion earlier this month, undoing Virginia's status as a blue-leaning state. Democrats are still in control of the state Senate, which will undergo its next election in 2023.