Conservative group targeting House Democrats over SALT positions

Heritage Action is targeting a handful of House Democrats in a new ad campaign over their support for raising the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap.

The conservative group announced on Tuesday that it is spending $1.25 million on digital and TV ads to target Democratic Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux Carolyn BourdeauxDemocrats unite to send infrastructure bill to Biden's desk Conservative group targeting moderate Democrats on spending bill votes Moderate Democrats press for score before vote on Biden package MORE (Ga.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneAxne opts against gubernatorial bid, will run for reelection in House One congressional committee is rejecting partisanship to protect state votes Conservative group targeting moderate Democrats on spending bill votes MORE (Iowa), Jared Golden Jared GoldenAbortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats New ad campaign targets five House Democrats over inflation Demands for CBO score jeopardize Friday House vote MORE (Maine), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinHoyer: Vote on .75T spending package likely Thursday or Friday Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats Democrats inch closer to passing spending package MORE (Mich.) and Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nev.).

“Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBlack Caucus eager to see BBB cross finish line in House Hoyer: Vote on .75T spending package likely Thursday or Friday Feehery: The next Republican wave is coming MORE slipped a big tax break for her wealthy friends into Biden’s bloated spending bill. The rich get tax breaks on their Hamptons beach houses and Malibu mansions. And you pay the bill. With crushing taxes on small businesses and skyrocketing inflation, raising prices for gas and groceries, the coastal elites get an insider sweetheart deal on their taxes, and you pay more,” a narrator says in the 30-second ads.

President Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan, which he is working to get passed in Congress, includes an increase in the SALT deduction cap.

Heritage Action has spent more than $2 million in ads opposing the $1.75 trillion legislation.

“Democrats actively work to divide Americans along every conceivable line and then deliver campaign promises to certain Americans in those divisions. But behind closed doors, they work to pay off coastal elites in blue states," Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said in a statement announcing the ads Tuesday.

“This provision is just the latest of hundreds of dangerous and divisive elements of the Biden tax and spending agenda. Heritage Action will continue to hold liberal politicians accountable and expose their Build Back Broke agenda for what it truly is,” she added.