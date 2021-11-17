State Democrat group teams up with federal lawmakers to elect down-ballot candidates

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced on Wednesday it was forming a "federal advisory council" with eight Democratic federal lawmakers in an effort to elect the party's candidates up and down the ballot.

The congressional Democrats on the ballot include Reps. Norma Torres Norma Judith TorresPelosi vows to bring infrastructure to vote on Thursday Lack of trust mangles Democratic efforts to reach deal Democrats say GOP lawmakers implicated in Jan. 6 should be expelled MORE (California), Katie Porter (California), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneAxne opts against gubernatorial bid, will run for reelection in House One congressional committee is rejecting partisanship to protect state votes Conservative group targeting moderate Democrats on spending bill votes MORE (Iowa), Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordAbortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats Pro boxer launches campaign for Nevada Democrat's seat in US House Black Caucus emerges as winner in spending package MORE (Nev.), Grace Meng Grace MengDemocrats say GOP lawmakers implicated in Jan. 6 should be expelled Afghanistan evacuation flights resume after pause House Democrats include immigration priorities as they forward DHS funding bill MORE (N.Y.), Brendan Boyle (Pa.), Dwight Evans Dwight (Dewey) EvansDemocrats on key panel offer bill on solar tax incentive It's now Pelosi's move on bipartisan roads bill Group launches first national ad campaign to celebrate America's 250th anniversary MORE (Pa.), and Derek Kilmer Derek Christian KilmerDemocrats fear Virginia is precursor to House drubbing Progressives cheer, moderates groan as Biden visit caps chaotic week Democratic factions dig in, threatening fate of infrastructure vote MORE (Wash.).

“At a time when Republicans are using their majorities to pass restrictive voter suppression laws, dangerous abortion bans, and spending taxpayer dollars relitigating a long-settled election, the importance of state legislatures has been put into the forefront," the council members said in a collective statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes after Democrats running in Virginia's House of Delegates races suffered a number of defeats in the state's off-year elections earlier this month.

Republicans lead with control over 52 districts, while Democrats have 48 and two races are headed to recounts. The recounts will likely determine whether the control of the chamber split or if Republicans will have the majority.

The Republican State Leadership Committee touted its partnership with America Rising, a national GOP organization, in part for their victories in Virginia. The two groups specifically worked together for the first time to track a number of Democratic state delegate candidates across the commonwealth.

Going into 2022, Democrats say they are facing headwinds in state legislature races. The GOP controls 54 percent of state legislative seats in the U.S., while Democrats control 45 percent of seats.