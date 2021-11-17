Perdue on possible run for Georgia governor: 'I'm concerned about the state of our state'

Former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueKemp makes pitch to conservatives, independents in new campaign ad Senate GOP worries Trump could derail bid for majority The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Democrats have so many hurdles ahead MORE (R-Ga.) on Wednesday lamented divisions within the Georgia Republican Party and expressed concern about the direction of the state as he weighs a primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempKemp makes pitch to conservatives, independents in new campaign ad Republicans see Trump weakening as Democratic talking point Remington planning to invest 0M in Georgia gun factory, research facility MORE (R) next year.

Asked in an interview on the “The Martha Zoller Show” where he stands on a potential 2022 gubernatorial run, Perdue acknowledged that his phone has been “blowing up” with calls on the subject. And while he didn’t address his intentions directly, he didn’t rule out a run either, saying that he is “concerned about the state of our state.”

“We have a divided party in Georgia right now,” he said. “Forget about me. It’s divided. And they feel like that — a lot of people feel like people in power haven’t fought for them and, you know, caved in to a lot of things back in 2020 that didn’t have to be done. And so there’s a lot of talk about it, a lot of rumor about it.”

“I will say to you something that I think has been said publicly, and that is Bonnie and I have been praying about our state,” he added, referring to his wife.

Perdue, a one-term former senator who lost his seat in a January runoff election against Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffTop Senate Democrat calls on attorney general to fire prisons chief Gingrich backs Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race Democrats press Bureau of Prisons director over staffing shortages MORE (D-Ga.), has discussed a potential primary challenge to Kemp with state Republican leaders and donors and is said to be actively considering a run, though he hasn’t made a decision yet.

If he ultimately jumps into the race, it would set off a contentious GOP primary that could bitterly divide state Republicans. Former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden sends 2016 climate treaty to Senate for ratification US, China ease restrictions on journalists Americans keep spending MORE has vowed to campaign against Kemp, who angered the former president last year when he refused to help overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Perdue, on the other hand, remains on Trump’s good side and would likely be seen as the former president’s choice to challenge Kemp if he decides to run. Perdue is also the cousin of Trump's Agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue Sonny PerdueOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Georgia election day is finally here; Trump hopes Pence 'comes through for us' to overturn results Civil war between MAGA, GOP establishment could hand Dems total control MORE, himself a former governor of Georgia.

Perdue wouldn’t be Kemp's first primary challenger. Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, a onetime Democrat who only recently switched parties, has also launched an intraparty challenge to Kemp.

So far, no Democrat has entered the race for Georgia governor, though the party’s 2018 nominee, Stacey Abrams, is widely expected to do so.