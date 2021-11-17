Republican former South Dakota House Speaker challenging Noem

South Dakota state Rep. Steve Haugaard is launching a primary challenge to Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemNoem formally launches reelection campaign South Dakota official says meeting with Noem had no effect on daughter's application South Dakota GOP lawmakers summon two employees for Noem inquiry MORE (R).

Haugaard is the first challenger — Republican or Democrat — to launch a campaign against Noem, a rising star within the GOP who is seen as a potential contender for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Haugaard, a former state House Speaker, filed paperwork for his campaign with the South Dakota secretary of state’s office on Friday.

Noem formally announced last week that she would seek a second term in the governor’s mansion, boasting that she had raised some $10 million for her reelection bid.

Haugaard was first elected to the South Dakota state House in 2014 and is term-limited from seeking reelection to his seat.

He served as Speaker of the South Dakota state House in 2019 and 2020, butting heads with Noem on a handful of occasions. He’s widely viewed as among the most conservative lawmakers in the state legislature.

The South Dakota Republican gubernatorial primary is set for June 7.