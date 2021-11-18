Sunrise Movement endorses Jessica Cisneros in primary against Cuellar

The progressive environmental group the Sunrise Movement formally endorsed Jessica Cisneros, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in the state's 28th Congressional District next year.

The Hill was the first outlet to report on news of the endorsement on Thursday.

“As Texans froze to death during the Texas Freeze last winter, Henry Cuellar spent his winter cozying up to the people responsible for the climate disaster: fossil fuel corporations, while he left communities to fend for themselves,” said the group's executive director, Varshini Prakash. “Jessica Cisneros fought for her community through that freeze. She understands the crises we face, and she is ready to take power from corporate Democrats like Cuellar, and give it back to her community."

The group also endorsed Cisneros in 2019 when she first challenged Cuellar, who defeated Cisneros in the 2020 primary by just under 4 points.

Cisneros announced she was challenging Cuellar again in August, setting up another intraparty showdown.

Progressives have long criticized Cuellar, who is a moderate Democrat, for his environmental stances on oil and natural gas. Cisneros knocked him for those stances in a statement to The Hill on Thursday.

"I know that our future depends on bold leaders and organizers who will step up to meet the moment and protect our planet, so I’m honored that they’re joining us to finish what we started together," Cisneros said. "Congressman Cuellar accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the fossil fuel industry throughout his career and consistently supports policies that roll back protections that keep our water drinkable, our air breathable, and our communities safe from environmental threats."

News of the endorsement comes as House moderates and progressive figure out how to unite around passing President Biden Joe BidenFlorida Republicans vote to limit vaccine mandates Bill honoring 13 service members killed in Afghanistan heads to Biden's desk Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — Pentagon vows more airstrike transparency MORE's Build Back Better spending plan, which contains a number of progressive environmental provisions. Cuellar has said he will vote for the package.