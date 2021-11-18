Former Rep. Raúl Labrador running for Idaho attorney general

Former Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho) launched a bid for Idaho attorney general on Wednesday, re-entering the political field after losing a gubernatorial bid in 2018.

The former congressman who served in Washington for eight years said he is running for Idaho attorney general to “defend Idaho’s sovereignty, protect the individual rights of Idaho’s citizens, fight back against the Biden Administration’s destructive policies, and ensure conservative legislators have a true partner in the AG’s office.”

Labrador announced in 2017 that he was mounting a bid for governor of Idaho, but ultimately lost to then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little (R) in the GOP primary. Little went on to win the governor’s race in November 2018.

Today, I announced for Attorney General of Idaho. I will defend Idaho’s sovereignty, protect the individual rights of Idaho’s citizens, fight back against the Biden Administration’s destructive policies, and ensure conservative legislators have a true partner in the AG’s office. pic.twitter.com/NZNhHqnrt3 — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) November 18, 2021

The failed bid, however, left Labrador without a seat in Congress. Before entering national politics, Labrador served in the Idaho House for four years.

The Idaho Republican has stayed involved with politics during his time out of office. He was elected chairman of the Idaho Republican Party in 2019 but stepped down from the post a year later, according to the Idaho Statesman.

In January, he was brought on the Central District Health Board to represent Ada County, a selection that was considered controversial, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Labrador has been opposed to COVID-19 health restrictions, and has questioned the effectiveness of masks.

Labrador will face a GOP primary before moving to the general election for Idaho attorney general. Art Macomber, who previously represented Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, and Dennis Boyles are both running, according to the Statesman.

Sitting Attorney General Lawrence Wasden (R) has not yet said if he will run for another term, the outlet noted.