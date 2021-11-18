Booker headlining Democratic fundraiser in New Hampshire

Sen. Cory Booker Cory BookerMore than 100 Democrats sign onto bill ensuring access to birth control Sanders backs Kaiser Permanente workers ahead of Monday strike Warren presses Biden on pardons for nonviolent cannabis convictions MORE is set to headline a fundraiser next month in New Hampshire, the state Democratic Party confirmed Thursday, bolstering speculation that the New Jersey Democrat's presidential ambitions remain alive after a failed 2020 bid.

Booker, who first won his seat in a 2013 special election, will be a featured speaker for the “McIntyre-Shaheen and Eleanor Roosevelt Winter Extravaganza: A Family Reunion,” which is being organized by the New Hampshire Democratic Party. The fundraiser will be held on Dec. 11 and is the first major in-person event put on by the state party since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm looking forward to seeing some old friends, touting my colleagues' record of delivering results for New Hampshire, and discussing the incredible progress President Joe Biden Joe BidenFlorida Republicans vote to limit vaccine mandates Bill honoring 13 service members killed in Afghanistan heads to Biden's desk Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — Pentagon vows more airstrike transparency MORE has made at building our economy back better than before, from delivering tax cuts for millions of families with kids to signing into law a historic bipartisan investment in roads, bridges, and infrastructure that sets the stage for a new era of American prosperity,” Booker said in a statement.

The fundraiser marks a return for Booker to a state where he heavily campaigned in the 2020 cycle. While he dropped out of the race before any nominating contests were held last year, he spent much of his time campaigning in New Hampshire in an apparent bid to gin up support in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Booker has long been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party since his days as mayor of Newark, N.J., and few believed his presidential ambitions would be quelled by his unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

“As we come off a year of historic wins, we are so excited to welcome Senator Booker back to the Granite State,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley. “Senator Booker’s passion and commitment to the Democratic Party is known throughout New Hampshire, and we are excited for him to join us to prepare for more victories in 2022.”

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanBiden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package Hillicon Valley — Immigrants being put in surveillance programs Senate Democrats urge government to do more to protect K-12 schools against hackers MORE (D) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D) and Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasBiden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats Group aligned with House GOP leadership targeting nine Democrats on spending vote MORE (D), who are all facing reelection bids next year, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenBiden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package GOP digs in on blocking Biden diplomatic picks Blinken promises to 'get to the bottom' of 'Havana syndrome' MORE (D) will also speak at next month’s event. Hassan’s race in particular is viewed as a lynchpin in both parties’ strategies to win control of the Senate, which is divided 50-50.