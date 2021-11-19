Top House Democratic group launches six-figure ad campaign to sell infrastructure package

House Majority Forward rolled out a six-figure digital ad campaign to sell President Biden Joe BidenHouse Democrats push vote on social spending plan to Friday Fauci says all adults should 'go get boosted' Senate confirms Park Service director after years of acting heads MORE's bipartisan infrastructure package in a number of vulnerable Democratic districts ahead of next year's midterm elections.

The $325,000 digital ad campaign, which will span across 25 House districts, is the latest Democratic effort to sell the infrastructure package to voters.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law is going to help the lives of millions of Americans and we have the House Democratic Majority and President Biden to thank for it," the group's executive director, Abby Curran Horrell, said in a statement to The Hill.

The fifteen-second spots highlight Democrats' efforts to pass the infrastructure legislation in a bipartisan fashion while touting the benefits of the legislation.

Reps. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis Spanberger'Trump in heels' Amanda Chase launches bid for Spanberger's seat Abortion rights group endorsing 12 House Democrats Group aligned with House GOP leadership targeting nine Democrats on spending vote MORE (D-Va.), Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathGeorgia releases redistricting proposal that shores up GOP power CBC-led Commission on Social Status of Black Men and Boys has first meeting Biden meets with vulnerable House Democrats with agenda in limbo MORE (D-Ga.), Cindy Axne Cindy AxneState Democrat group teams up with federal lawmakers to elect down-ballot candidates Conservative group targeting House Democrats over SALT positions Axne opts against gubernatorial bid, will run for reelection in House MORE (D-Iowa), Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasBooker headlining Democratic fundraiser in New Hampshire GOP primary in NH House race draws national spotlight Biden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package MORE (D-N.H.), and Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinBiden, top officials spread out to promote infrastructure package Conservative group targeting House Democrats over SALT positions Hoyer: Vote on .75T spending package likely Thursday or Friday MORE (D-Mich.) are among the vulnerable lawmakers whose districts are covered in the ad buy.

The ad buy is the latest move in the Democratic public relations offensive to sell the package to voters. President Biden traveled to New Hampshire earlier this week to tout the package, while Vice President Harris will be in Ohio on Friday to talk about infrastructure. On top of that, House Democrats say they are planning 1,000 events between now and the end of the year to sell the package.

“We are going to stick together, we are going to get it done, we are going to tell them we did it, and we are going to tell them who the other side is. And with those four parts of the strategy, we're going to tackle the toughest problems that face the American people, and we want people to know what we're doing,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference earlier this week.