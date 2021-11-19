NY mogul with ties to lt. gov. faces campaign fraud charges

A New York real estate mogul with reported ties to Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D) was indicted this week on charges of fraud and identity theft.

Gerald Migdol was accused by Manhattan federal prosecutors of scheming on behalf of "the campaign of a candidate for New York City Comptroller," according to a local NBC News station.

While prosecutors did not name Benjamin, who had a failed campaign for the office, sources close to the situation confirmed to NBC that the investigation was referring to the lieutenant governor.

Migdol allegedly ordered fraudulent contributions to be collected so that Benjamin could pocket public matching funds. He is also accused of reimbursing donors and submitting campaign donations from people who did not donate actual funds, NBC News reported.

Benjamin has previously selected Migdol as a nominee for multiple community awards.

Migdol is now facing wire fraud charges as well as conspiracy to commit wire fraud and identity theft charges, according to NBC News.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy HochulWilliams launches New York gubernatorial bid Zephyr Teachout running for New York AG Hochul job approval at 50 percent among New York voters: poll MORE (D) selected Benjamin as her lieutenant governor in August after she took over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoEthics commission revokes approval for Cuomo book deal Williams launches New York gubernatorial bid Former impeachment counsel launches bid for New York attorney general MORE (D), who resigned amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment.