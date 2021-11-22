Pence to headline New Hampshire event focused on Biden spending plan

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence to headline fundraiser in New Hampshire: report Biden briefly transfers power to Harris while he gets colonoscopy GOP leader's marathon speech forces House Democrats to push vote MORE will headline a conservative group's event in New Hampshire next month focused on the Biden administration's economic agenda, the latest appearance from Pence in an early voting state amid speculation about his 2024 plans.

Pence will speak at Heritage Action's "Save Our Paychecks Tour" event in Manchester on Dec. 8, the advocacy group announced Monday. The event is part of a months-long collaboration with the Coalition to Protect American Workers, led by former Pence aide Marc Short, to host events at the state and local level to go on offense against the Biden agenda.

"Americans from all walks of life are feeling the effects of the Democrats’ reckless tax and spend agenda and their relentless effort to destroy the pro-growth policies of the Trump-Pence administration that unleashed American prosperity," Pence said in a statement. "Whether it’s at the gas pump or in the grocery store, families are seeing less in their pocketbooks at the end of the month."

The event comes as Democrats inch toward passage of a major spending plan that would allocate money for climate provisions, health care programs, family and child care initiatives and education efforts. The Build Back Better Act already passed the House, and officials are optimistic it will pass the Senate by the end of the year.

The cornerstone legislation for the Biden agenda follows passage of a bipartisan infrastructure bill that was signed into law earlier this month.

The speech also marks the latest instance of Pence establishing himself as a key voice among conservative opposition to the Biden agenda amid speculation he will run for president in 2024. Pence will speak next week at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., about the movement against abortion rights the day before the Supreme Court will begin to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which deals with the law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

Pence has appeared in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, among other states, since leaving office. He is a distinguished fellow at The Heritage Foundation, the policy sister organization of Heritage Action.