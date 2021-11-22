McBath to run in neighboring district after GOP redrew lines

Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathGeorgia Republicans advance map that aims to pick up House seat in redistricting Top House Democratic group launches six-figure ad campaign to sell infrastructure package Georgia releases redistricting proposal that shores up GOP power MORE (D-Ga.) is set to run in Georgia's 7th Congressional District after her own district was redrawn, setting up a potential Democratic primary matchup between her and fellow Democratic incumbent Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

The change in districts for McBath comes after Georgia Republicans redrew her seat in the 6th Congressional District to lean heavily Republican. The Georgia state legislature approved the new congressional map on Monday.

The 6th District originally included parts of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Forsyth counties in Atlanta's suburbs. However, the new map moves the seat north to more rural Cherokee and Dawson counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I refuse to let (Gov.) Brian Kemp Brian KempIt's time to repeal and replace citizen's arrest laws Georgia releases redistricting proposal that shores up GOP power The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by ExxonMobil - Gosar censured as GOP drama heightens MORE, the (National Rifle Association) and the Republican Party keep me from fighting,” McBath said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They are not going to have the last word.”

McBath was first elected in 2018 and has been targeted by Republicans looking to unseat her. Bourdeaux, who was elected in 2020, has also been a target of the GOP. The matchup could be one of the most closely watched primaries in 2022, but it will not be the only one.

In Illinois, Democratic Reps. Marie Newman and Sean Casten Sean CastenDemocrats expect to pass .75T Biden package this week Newman announces she'll challenge fellow Democrat Casten in newly drawn Illinois district Illinois redistricting proposal creates new Hispanic seat, sets up member-vs.-member races MORE are expected to face off after Chicago's suburban districts were redrawn, while in West Virginia, Republican Reps. Alex Mooney Alexander (Alex) Xavier MooneyTrump backs one GOP lawmaker over another in West Virginia primary Ethics watchdog finds 'substantial' evidence Rep. Malinowski failed to disclose stocks Two GOP incumbents vow to run in redrawn West Virginia district MORE and David McKinley David Bennett McKinleyTrump backs one GOP lawmaker over another in West Virginia primary Lawmakers who bucked their parties on the T infrastructure bill Senators seek to permanently expand telehealth eligibility MORE will compete to represent the northern portion of the state.

Redistricting also appears to have influenced retirements. In North Carolina, GOP maps axed a district once held by Rep. Kathy Manning (D), and substantially redrew a seat held by Rep. G.K. Butterfield George (G.K.) Kenneth ButterfieldGeorgia Republicans advance map that aims to pick up House seat in redistricting Butterfield announces retirement, hits GOP over 'racially gerrymandered' map The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by ExxonMobil - Gosar censured as GOP drama heightens MORE (D), who announced last week he was retiring.

In Illinois, Democrats drew Reps. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerTexas Democrat Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announces retirement at end of term Georgia Republicans advance map that aims to pick up House seat in redistricting Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote MORE, one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and Darin LaHood Darin McKay LaHoodGeorgia Republicans advance map that aims to pick up House seat in redistricting Kinzinger: Using 'fear and darkness' will win midterms in 2022, cost GOP in long run Kinzinger retirement underscores Trump dominance over GOP MORE (R) into the same district. Kinzinger has since announced he will not run for another term.