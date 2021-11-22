Christie: McCarthy, not Trump, will be the next Speaker

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieSunday shows - Spotlight shifts to Senate for Biden spending plan Christie: Trump needs to stop talking about 'stolen' election, focus on future Sunday shows preview: Boosters open to all US adults; House Dems pass spending plan on to Senate MORE (R) brushed off speculation that former President Trump Donald TrumpTwo Fox News contributors quit over Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 documentary GOP senator: Decisions on bills not made based on if they hurt or help Trump or Biden O'Rourke won't say if he wants Biden to campaign for him in Texas senate race MORE could become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans take back control of the lower chamber next year.

"I just don't think that'll ultimately happen," Christie told Julie Mason on Sirius XM's "Julie Mason Mornings" when asked about speculation Trump would come back to Washington to be Speaker, an idea floated recently by Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsLofgren: Many Jan. 6 panel witnesses are former Trump officials Jan. 6 panel may see leverage from Bannon prosecution After a year of blatant ethics violations, Congress must reform corruption laws MORE.

"I think that's one of the things that the media likes to write about," Christie continued. "It's like a brokered convention. Every four years the media loves to write about a brokered convention, and it never happens."

"So, unfortunately, I think that'll be another disappointment for the media," he said. "You guys aren't going to get a Speaker Donald Trump."

When asked whether he thought Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthySunday shows preview: Boosters open to all US adults; House Dems pass spending plan on to Senate Photos of the Week: President Biden, Kenosha protests and a pardon for Peanut Butter Build Back Better is a 21st century New Deal MORE (R-Calif.) would be Speaker if Republicans regained control of the House in 2022, Christie said, "I think he'll be the Speaker."

Christie, an early backer of Trump, has been critical of the former president recently, arguing Trump needs to focus on the future instead of harping over the 2020 presidential election results.

His comments come after Meadows said last week he would "love to see" Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFor Democrats it should be about votes, not megaphones Voters need to feel the benefit, not just hear the message Sunday shows preview: Boosters open to all US adults; House Dems pass spending plan on to Senate MORE (D-Calif.) replaced by Trump in the event Republicans take back the House.

"I would love to see the gavel go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump. You talk about melting down. ... People would go crazy," Meadows told former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon on "War Room."

"As you know, you don't have to be an elected member of Congress to be the Speaker. She would go from tearing up a speech to having to give the gavel to Donald Trump," he continued. "Oh, she would go crazy."

A number of polls show House Republicans on track to regain control of the lower chamber as President Biden Joe BidenBiden to speak on economy Tuesday, with fed pick imminent NAACP president calls Rittenhouse verdict 'a warning shot that vigilante justice is allowed' Democrats optimistic as social spending bill heads to Senate MORE's poll numbers continue to sink. Democrats currently hold a slim 221-213 seat advantage in the House.