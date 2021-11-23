Hogan knocks Trump: 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) knocked former President Trump Donald TrumpRittenhouse says Biden defamed his character when linking him to white supremacists Overnight Health Care — White House touts vaccine rate for feds Trump endorses challenger to Hogan ally in Maryland governor's race MORE on Monday over the former president’s loss in the Old Line State during the 2020 presidential election.

“Personally, I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points,” Hogan wrote on Twitter shortly after Trump announced that he was endorsing Maryland state Del. Daniel Cox (R) for governor in next year’s GOP primary. Hogan, who is barred from running for reelection due to term limits, is backing state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schultz in the race.

Trump lost the 2020 presidential election in Maryland to President Biden Joe BidenRittenhouse says Biden defamed his character when linking him to white supremacists Man accused of threatening Congress sentenced to 19 months in prison 91 House Dems call on Senate to expand immigration protections in Biden spending bill MORE by 33.2 percentage points, according to The New York Times.

Trump, in his endorsement on Monday, called Hogan a “RINO,” an acronym for “Republican in name only,” and said he “has been terrible for our Country and is against the America First Movement.”

Hogan has been a sharp critic of Trump, condemning the then-president for prematurely declaring victory in the 2020 presidential race and blaming him for inciting the crowd at his rally that preceded the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

In May, the governor said Trump is “toxic for the Republican Party and for the country.”

Hogan, who will leave the governor's mansion after serving two consecutive terms, has been a rumored potential candidate for president and U.S. Senate, though he has not signaled what is to come.

Trump on Monday also said Cox, whom he called a “tough lawyer, and smart businessman,” is “very strong on Election Integrity,” adding that he “fought against the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way, and will bring secure Elections back to Maryland.”

The former president's endorsement sets the scene for a high-stakes primary race in Maryland.

Former Maryland state Del. Robin Ficker is also running for the Republican nomination.