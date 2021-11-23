Iowa Democrat drops bid to challenge Grassley after death of nephew

Former Crawford County supervisor Dave Muhlbauer (D) announced Tuesday that he is dropping his bid to unseat Sen. Chuck Grassley Chuck GrassleyBipartisan senators press FBI, inspector general for changes following Nassar case McConnell looks for way out of debt ceiling box Biden signs bipartisan bills providing additional resources for police MORE (R) in Iowa due to the death of his nephew earlier this year.

“For those of you who are not aware, my nephew died in an accident earlier this year. As I’m sure you can all imagine, this has had a devastating effect on our family. It’s something you can never prepare yourself for and will leave a hole that will never be filled,” Muhlbauer said in a statement.

“After a period of reflection with my family and close friends, I have decided that I will not be able to continue my campaign for the United States Senate. I hope you’ll all understand that my family and I continue to need time together to grief,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

I deeply appreciate the incredible people I was able to meet over the months I traveled across Iowa. I thank you for your love and prayers and only ask that you hold those you love extra tight as we move into the holiday season and beyond. pic.twitter.com/WhLzUYSroS — Dave Muhlbauer (@DaveMuhlbauer) November 23, 2021

Muhlbauer’s 4-year-old nephew died on Aug. 12 in a farm accident, The Carroll Times-Herald reported.

The farmer launched his campaign in May. The competitive Democratic primary field for the seat also includes former Rep. Abby Finkenauer Abby Lea FinkenauerDemocrat Mike Franken launches challenge to Grassley in Iowa Trump says Grassley has his 'complete and total endorsement' Grassley announces reelection bid MORE and retired U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Franken.

Democrats face a tough race against Grassley, who has been in Iowa state politics for decades.