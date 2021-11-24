RNC pushes back against call for chair's resignation over LGBT outreach

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has responded to calls this week from the head of the Oklahoma GOP for Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielConservatives praise Rittenhouse jury verdict RNC chair contradicts Trump: 'Biden won the election' McDaniel says she still considers Cheney a Republican despite Wyoming GOP vote MORE to step down as chairwoman of the national organization over the party's LGBT outreach, saying Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennet was "lying."

“Chairman McDaniel has made it abundantly clear that this does not mean we are advocating for any policy or RNC platform change — Chairman Bennett is lying and it is disgusting that he’d attempt to raise money off these falsehoods,” RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement to The Washington Post.

The back-and-forth started after the Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that Bennett called for McDaniel to either "change course or resign" in a fundraising email over the GOP's move to form its inaugural "RNC Pride Coalition."

ADVERTISEMENT

“The OKGOP will not cooperate with this decision and, as your Chairman, I assure the Oklahoma Republican Party that I will continue to stand up for our Republican Party Values and our principles,” Bennett wrote, according to the outlet.

Bennett argued that the issue of religious freedom is “flat-out incompatible with the pillars of the LGBT movement."

Fox News reported that the coalition was formally rolled out at a Log Cabin Republicans gala at Mar-a-Lago, which was reportedly attended by former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Energy & Environment — Biden to release 50M barrels from oil reserve On The Money — Biden: America should 'rest easy' about prices Former NYC police commissioner to testify before Jan. 6 committee, demands apology MORE and former first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump Tower bar selling presidential cocktail with side of Diet Coke, beef sliders Cheney knocks Ted Cruz: 'A real man would be defending his wife' Trump does 'tomahawk chop' at World Series game in Atlanta MORE. Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell Richard GrenellBiden names nominee for US ambassador to Germany Grenell still interested in California recall bid Cleveland businessman jumps into Ohio Senate race: Trump 'victories' need to be protected MORE, who was the first openly gay individual to serve in a Cabinet-level position in an administration, also was reportedly in attendance.