NRCC raises roughly $17 million at annual dinner featuring Trump

The GOP’s House campaign arm raked in about $17 million at a fundraiser headlined by former President Trump Donald TrumpOmar, Muslim Democrats decry Islamophobia amid death threats On The Money — Powell pivots as inflation rises Trump cheers CNN's Cuomo suspension MORE earlier this month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) held its annual fundraising dinner on Nov. 8 in Tampa, Fla. Trump served as the keynote speaker for the event, during which he used his speech to take credit for Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinNRCC raises roughly million at annual dinner featuring Trump American elections are getting less predictable; there's a reason for that Winsome Sears to begin historic new chapter as Virginia lt. governor MORE’s (R) victory and rail against GOP lawmakers who voted for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package championed by President Biden Joe BidenCDC working to tighten testing requirement for international travelers On The Money — Powell pivots as inflation rises Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Manchin seeks 'adjustments' to spending plan MORE.

The staggering one-night fundraising haul, which was first reported by Fox News, is a major get for the NRCC, which is gearing up for an aggressive midterm election effort to recapture control of the House after roughly three years in the minority.

The group is targeting a total of 70 House seats held by Democrats in next year's elections, though Republicans need to net only five seats to win back the party's majority in the lower chamber.

Democrats, meanwhile, are facing strong headwinds heading into the 2022 midterms. For one, the party of a new president tends to lose ground in Congress in midterm elections, and recent polling shows Biden’s approval rating underwater.

What’s more, the GOP currently holds a heavy edge in the decennial redistricting process, given the party’s control over state legislatures in a handful of key states.

Still, the NRCC’s Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has raised impressive sums of money this year, as well. In October, the DCCC pulled in nearly $11.7 million — almost $2 million more than the NRCC raised in the same time frame.