GOP Rep. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisDavis passes on bid for governor in Illinois, running for reelection to House One congressional committee is rejecting partisanship to protect state votes Capitol Police dominate lawmakers in Congressional Football Game MORE (Ill.) Tuesday announced he’s running for reelection to the House, taking himself out of contention in the Illinois gubernatorial race after it was rumored he was mulling a challenge to Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D).

Davis said in a statement that he will run in the newly created 15th Congressional District, which was drawn in the latest redistricting process and includes his hometown of Taylorville and much of his current congressional district.

“My family and I are excited to announce that I am running for re-election to Congress,” said Davis. “I’ve been proud to fight hard for and work on behalf of central Illinois families in this district for many years, both as a member of Congress and as a staffer to my good friend and mentor, former Congressman John Shimkus John Mondy ShimkusGOP ekes out win in return of Congressional Baseball Game Ex-Sen. Cory Gardner joins lobbying firm Lobbying world MORE.”

“Democrats in Washington have put our nation in crisis with their big government, socialist schemes and dreams,” Davis added. “Republicans are primed to retake the House next year, and I’m ready to work with a new Republican majority to finally fire Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcCarthy raised 0K after marathon speech Davis passes on bid for governor in Illinois, running for reelection to House Feehery: Why Democrats are now historically unpopular MORE and hold the Biden Administration accountable for their massive failures. I look forward to campaigning hard and earning every vote in this district over the next year.”

Along with his reelection bid, Davis also announced endorsements from 31 of the 35 GOP county chairmen in the new district, as well as Reps. Darin LaHood Darin McKay LaHoodDavis passes on bid for governor in Illinois, running for reelection to House McBath to run in neighboring district after GOP redrew lines Georgia Republicans advance map that aims to pick up House seat in redistricting MORE (R-Ill.) and Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE (R-Ill.).

Davis’s decision comes as Republicans are increasingly favored to retake the House majority next year. Should that happen and Davis win reelection, he would be set up to chair the House Administration Committee and helm the House Transportation and Infrastructure Highway and Transit Subcommittee.

The new House seat is favorable to Republicans, though it remains possible that Davis will face a challenge from first-term Rep. Mary Miller (R), who saw her district combined with Bost's and may instead prefer to run in the 15th District.

Bost has indicated he will run for another term, while Miller has not yet revealed her future plans.

While Davis’s announcement takes him out of contention in the gubernatorial race, Pritzker may still face off against a Republican currently sitting in the House. Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerDavis passes on bid for governor in Illinois, running for reelection to House Boebert and Omar fight leaves GOP scrambling The GOP's post-1/6 playbook is clear — and it's dangerous MORE (R-Ill.), a vocal critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpOmar, Muslim Democrats decry Islamophobia amid death threats On The Money — Powell pivots as inflation rises Trump cheers CNN's Cuomo suspension MORE, is retiring at the end of his term and is considering a gubernatorial run of his own.