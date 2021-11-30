Dr. Oz expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican: reports

Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician, is expected to announce a campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican, according to multiple news reports.

Oz would be the latest in a long line of Republicans who are vying to succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.) next year. While he’s never run for public office before, Oz's celebrity status means that he would likely enter the race with broad name recognition.

An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday. During the Monday night airing of his Fox News show, host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityDr. Oz expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican: reports Vigilantes are not patriots Trump says Rittenhouse met with him in Florida MORE teased an upcoming appearance by Oz on Tuesday night, saying that the celebrity doctor would be making a “huge announcement.”

“Hint: Think midterm election,” Hannity said.

That Oz is planning to enter the hotly contested Senate race in Pennsylvania was first reported on Monday by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Associated Press also reported on Oz’s plans.

With the exit of Republican Sean Parnell from the GOP Senate field last week, the race for the party’s 2022 nomination is wide open. There are currently more than a half-dozen Republicans vying to succeed Toomey, including real estate developer Jeff Bartos and former Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpOmar, Muslim Democrats decry Islamophobia amid death threats On The Money — Powell pivots as inflation rises Trump cheers CNN's Cuomo suspension MORE had endorsed Parnell for the GOP nomination in Pennsylvania. But Parnell faced an onslaught of damaging headlines in recent months, including allegations that he had physically and verbally abused his wife and children. Parnell has denied those allegations.

He ultimately suspended his campaign last week after a judge handed primary custody of his children to his estranged wife.

Oz has lived in New Jersey for years, though he registered to vote in Montgomery County, Pa. last year. Still a run for Senate in Pennsylvania would likely come under some scrutiny.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania is among the most competitive of the 2022 midterm election cycle. With Toomey’s retirement, Democrats see the state as one of their best opportunities to expand their ultra-narrow Senate majority, and a handful of Democrats are already competing for the nomination.