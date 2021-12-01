Ohio Senate candidate unveils ad comparing Biden to Carter

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno rolled out a new campaign ad on Wednesday comparing President Biden Joe BidenCDC working to tighten testing requirement for international travelers On The Money — Powell pivots as inflation rises Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by ExxonMobil — Manchin seeks 'adjustments' to spending plan MORE to former President Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterThe massive messaging miscues of all the president's men (and women) The Philippines is a frontline of another cold war Cruz: I hope US athletes 'go over there and kick their commie asses' at Beijing Olympics MORE, pointing to issues like inflation and higher gas prices.

"My parents came here for the American dream, a dream briefly crushed by Jimmy Carter," Moreno says in the 30-second ad. "Failed policies causing massive inflation. Now Joe Biden and the socialists are rerunning the same playbook."

The Senate candidate also raises other issues like immigration and the border and taxes, mirroring much of the national Republican messaging on those issues.

Moreno is one of a number of candidates running in Ohio's Republican Senate primary with the hopes of replacing outgoing Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBipartisan success in the Senate signals room for more compromise Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — US mulls Afghan evacuees' future Hillicon Valley — Presented by Ericsson — DOJ unveils new election hacking charges MORE (R-Ohio). The field includes Moreno, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken, former Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel, author and venture capitalist J. D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

There has not been much polling yet in the primary, but Mandel appears to be the early frontrunner.

The other primary candidates, including Timken and Gibbons, have recently released their own campaign ads. On Wednesday, Gibbons rolled out a $500,000 statewide advertising buy targeting Vance, which invokes the anti-Trump stances the author took during the 2016 presidential election.