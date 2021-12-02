Dr. Oz receives first congressional endorsement

Celebrity physician and host of "The Dr. Oz Show" Mehmet Oz has received what appears to be his first congressional endorsement for his Senate bid in Pennsylvania.

"I'm endorsing Dr. Oz for Senate because Dr. Oz is our clearest path to victory in this election," Rep. Guy Reschenthaler Guy ReschenthalerImproving college affordability for National Guardsmen and reservists GOP lawmakers voice frustrations with McCarthy Tapper battles GOP lawmakers over criticism of Afghan vet's Electoral College vote MORE (R-Pa.), who entered office in 2019, told The New York Post.

Reschenthaler told the Post that Oz, a political first-timer, could be a competitive candidate for Republicans given his medical background and strong name recognition.

The GOP lawmaker compared Oz's celebrity status to that of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump Donald TrumpMedia giants side with Bannon on request to release Jan. 6 documents Cheney warns of consequences for Trump in dealings with Jan. 6 committee Jan. 6 panel recommends contempt charges for Trump DOJ official MORE, who enjoyed the limelight in film and reality TV before getting into politics.

Oz tweeted his thanks in response to news of the endorsement.

Thank you, @reschenthaler, for your endorsement. You're a strong voice for Western PA. Look forward to working alongside you to empower the citizens of Pennsylvania and the United States. https://t.co/9PkCWjdvEI — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) December 2, 2021

The news comes after Oz on Tuesday formally announced that he would be running in Pennsylvania’s Senate race.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills,” the celebrity physician said in a tweet along with a video announcement.

I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! pic.twitter.com/yLhKsZm9sl — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 30, 2021

The race to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE (R-Pa.), who is retiring, will be closely watched, with the Cook Political Report rating the race a “toss-up.”

Republicans are especially eager to retain their seat after Sean Parnell, who received Trump’s endorsement, suspended his campaign following developments in a child custody battle and allegations of spousal abuse.