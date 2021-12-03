Chris Pappas launches reelection bid in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Rep. Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasTop House Democratic group launches six-figure ad campaign to sell infrastructure package Booker headlining Democratic fundraiser in New Hampshire GOP primary in NH House race draws national spotlight MORE (D) announced his reelection bid on Friday, marking what stands to be one of the most contested House races in the 2022 midterms.

Pappas, who is considered one of the most vulnerable House Democrats going into 2022, will kick off his campaign on Saturday with a "14 community road trip" across the 1st Congressional District.

"I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished by delivering vaccines and relief to Main Street, a tax cut for more than three-quarters of New Hampshire families, lower health care premiums, and a bipartisan infrastructure program that is a game-changer for New Hampshire," Pappas said in a statement. "But there’s more to be done and I’m eager to continue this work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New Hampshire political watchers speculated whether Pappas would run for governor due to GOP-influenced redistricting in the state. Some Democrats believed the move could be a good one for Pappas in the case that Gov. Chris Sununu Chris SununuDemocrats optimistic as social spending bill heads to Senate Sunday shows - Spotlight shifts to Senate for Biden spending plan Sununu sidesteps question on running for president in 2024 MORE (R) ran for Senate, which he ultimately decided not to do.

Pappas told WMUR on Friday that while people talked to him about the option of running for governor, he said it ultimately was not a top priority for him.

“People talked to me about that over many months,” Pappas told the New Hampshire outlet. “But my focus was always on the work that I was doing in Washington, and I think the best way that I can continue to serve the people of New Hampshire is by representing them in Washington."

At least six Republican contenders have lined up to challenge Pappas, but have to compete in what appears to be shaping up as a contentious GOP primary.

The field includes former 1st District GOP nominee Matt Mowers, former Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt and Gail Huff Brown, a broadcast journalist and the wife of former ambassador and Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.).