Judges uphold GOP win for Virginia state House seat, cementing party control of chamber

A panel of judges overseeing a recount in a contested Virginia state House race upheld Republican Karen Greenhalgh’s win on Friday, ensuring that the GOP will take control of the chamber, The Associated Press reported.

The recount in Virginia’s 85th House district, which encompasses a portion of Virginia Beach, was requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew after the certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed him trailing Greenhalgh by 127 votes. Askew gained 12 votes in the recount, falling short of what he needed to win.

Republicans came out of the November election leading in 52 state House districts, and Democrats leading in 48. The recount in the 85th district was one of two requested by Democrats.

While the second recount is expected to proceed next week, Askew’s loss guarantees that Republicans will take the majority in the state House after losing control to Democrats in 2019.

The 2021 Virginia state elections last month proved devastating for Democrats, who not only lost control of the state House of Delegates, but the governor’s mansion as well. Republican Glenn Youngkin Glenn YoungkinPolitics must accept the reality of multiracial America and disavow racial backlash To empower parents, reinvent schools Pollster says he would tell Democrats running in 2022 that 'we have a problem' MORE defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe Terry McAuliffeTo empower parents, reinvent schools Pollster says he would tell Democrats running in 2022 that 'we have a problem' Democrats anxious over Abrams silence on Georgia governor bid MORE (D) in that race, which was seen as an early bellwether for the 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats still control the Virginia state Senate, where they hold a 21-19 majority.