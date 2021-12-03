Haley has 'positive' meeting with Trump

Former President Trump Donald TrumpBaldwin calls Trump criticism following 'Rust' shooting 'surreal' Haley hits the stump in South Carolina Mary Trump files to dismiss Trump's lawsuit over NYT tax story MORE and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyHaley hits the stump in South Carolina Ex-chief of staff says Trump won't run because he can't be seen as 'loser' GOP primary in NH House race draws national spotlight MORE met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week amid speculation both are eyeing White House runs in 2024.

Two sources familiar with the meeting confirmed to The Hill that the two sat down, with one calling it “positive.” Neither source said what Trump and Haley discussed.

The meeting was first reported by Politico.

Haley served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations from Jan. 2017 until the end of 2018. She joined the administration after serving as governor of South Carolina for six years.

Haley excoriated Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection in an interview with Politico Magazine, suggesting the former president would no longer be a force in GOP politics.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Those remarks were met with an avalanche of criticism from Trump and his allies, and Haley ultimately softened her tone toward the former president.

She later said in April that she would not run for president if Trump wages a comeback bid in 2024, and she spoke of him positively during a campaign-style speech in South Carolina this week.

“President Trump and the GOP built one of the hottest economies in American history. Wages rose to new heights. Unemployment fell to record lows. Families thrived and businesses grew. Remember what it was like just two years ago?” she said.

Haley isn’t the only Trump administration alum considering a White House bid in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceHaley hits the stump in South Carolina Mitch McConnell's great Trumpian miscalculation Jan. 6 panel recommends contempt charges for Trump DOJ official MORE and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoNo time for the timid: The dual threats of progressives and Trump Psaki: Sexism contributes to some criticism of Harris Mnuchin, Pompeo mulled plan to remove Trump after Jan. 6: book MORE have been issuing endorsements for midterm candidates and traveling to key states like Iowa and New Hampshire. Still, Trump is expected to largely freeze the 2024 primary field until he announces whether or not he will run.