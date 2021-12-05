Perdue to challenge Kemp in Georgia governor primary: report

Former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden talks up bright side beneath omicron's cloud Stacey Abrams launches campaign for Georgia governor MORE (R-Ga.) will announce his bid to challenge incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempThe Memo: Media obsess over Trump's past as he eyes comeback Georgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden talks up bright side beneath omicron's cloud MORE (R-Ga.) in the GOP gubernatorial primary, according to sources who spoke with Politico.

Individuals informed of Perdue's plans told Politico that the former senator will announce his campaign on Monday via video at the same time as he files the paperwork to run. He has already reportedly begun discussions on receiving an endorsement from former President Trump Donald TrumpGOP grapples with chaotic Senate primary in Pennsylvania ​​Trump social media startup receives commitment of billion from unidentified 'diverse group' of investors Iran thinks it has the upper hand in Vienna — here's why it doesn't MORE.

News of Perdue's gubernatorial campaign comes just days after Democrat Stacey Abrams launched her campaign to unseat Kemp. Abrams ran against Kemp in 2018, losing to him by less than two percent of the vote.

In a stunning defeat at the beginning of this year, Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffGeorgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections Democrats anxious over Abrams silence on Georgia governor bid Perdue on possible run for Georgia governor: 'I'm concerned about the state of our state' MORE in the Georgia runoff elections. Georgia's former junior Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerSenate GOP worries Trump could derail bid for majority Perdue mulling primary challenge against Kemp in Georgia: report McConnell backs Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate race MORE (R) ended up losing her seat to Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Congress avoids shutdown Georgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections Maternal and child health legislation must be prioritized now MORE as well, giving Democrats a slight edge in the Senate.

In February of this year, Perdue confirmed that he would not be running for U.S. Senate again in 2022, saying that it was "a personal decision, not a political one."

Politico noted that Kemp had said as recently as last week that Perude told him he had no plans of running for governor either.

“All I know is what Sen. Perdue has told me, I hope he’ll be a man of his word, but again that’s not anything I can control,” said Kemp.

According to Politico, Trump recruited Perdue to challenge Kemp because of the governor's decision to not block the state's 2020 presidential election results, resulting in Georgia going to Biden.

Abrams' entry into the race has already set the stage for one of the most competitive gubernatorial races in the country. Should Perdue clinch the GOP's nomination, he will have to face off against the woman who many commentators credited with helping oust him from office.