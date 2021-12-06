David Perdue announces bid for Georgia governor, setting up primary against Kemp

Former Sen. David Perdue David PerduePerdue to challenge Kemp in Georgia governor primary: report Georgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden talks up bright side beneath omicron's cloud MORE (R-Ga.) launched a challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempPerdue to challenge Kemp in Georgia governor primary: report The Memo: Media obsess over Trump's past as he eyes comeback Georgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections MORE (R) on Monday, setting up a primary fight between two Republican titans in one of the most competitive political battlegrounds of the 2022 election cycle.

Perdue has been weighing a bid for office ever since he lost a runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffPerdue to challenge Kemp in Georgia governor primary: report Georgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections Democrats anxious over Abrams silence on Georgia governor bid MORE (D-Ga.) in January. He ruled out another Senate bid earlier this year, but had grown more serious in recent months about challenging Kemp, a one-time ally of Donald Trump Donald TrumpBiden heading to Kansas City to promote infrastructure package Trump calls Milley a 'f---ing idiot' over Afghanistan withdrawal First rally for far-right French candidate Zemmour prompts protests, violence MORE who irked the former president last year after he refused to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

In recent weeks, Perdue has spoken with Georgia Republican leaders and donors about a gubernatorial bid. A website for Perdue’s campaign appeared online on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He enters the GOP primary with the support of Trump, who encouraged Perdue to challenge Kemp and is expected to throw his full political weight behind the former senator’s campaign.

While Perdue’s entrance into the governor’s race is a win for Trump and his allies, it sets the stage for a potentially long and bruising primary fight that some Republicans worry will hamper them in the 2022 general election.

Democrats scored a major win last week when Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist and 2018 nominee for Georgia governor, jumped into the gubernatorial race. She’s the only Democrat to have entered the contest, and she’s expected to face a glide path to the nomination next year.

A former Republican stronghold, Georgia has become a key battleground in recent years. Abrams came within 1.5 percentage points of winning the governor’s mansion in 2018, while 2020 saw President Biden Joe BidenChina eyes military base on Africa's Atlantic coast: report Biden orders flags be flown at half-staff through Dec. 9 to honor Dole Biden heading to Kansas City to promote infrastructure package MORE become the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to win the state.

Democrats scored another pair of wins in January, when Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockPerdue to challenge Kemp in Georgia governor primary: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Congress avoids shutdown Georgia becomes ground zero for 2022 elections MORE (D-Ga.) emerged victorious from two runoff elections that effectively handed Democrats control of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans are eager to regain ground in Georgia next year, when Warnock will face election to his first full term in the Senate. Former NFL star Herschel Walker is running to unseat Warnock and already has the backing of Trump.

But the governor’s race is likely to draw particular attention. For one, Abrams is a superstar among Democrats and commands a following both in Georgia and nationally. What’s more, the primary contest between Kemp and Perdue is expected to act as a stress test for Republicans ahead of a contentious general election against Abrams.

While Democrats see Abrams as offering them their best shot at capturing the Georgia governor’s mansion, the party also faces strong headwinds in 2022, given that midterm elections are typically seen as a referendum on the party in power.