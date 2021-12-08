Hugh Hewitt pleads with Trump to not endorse Greitens in Missouri

Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt pleaded with former President Trump to not endorse disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Missouri Senate race.

On “The Hugh Hewitt Show” Wednesday, Hewitt begged Trump not to endorse Greitens, saying Republicans would lose the Senate seat if he did so.

“Please don’t. Please don’t endorse Eric Greitens. That’s a nightmare, Mr. President. We’ll lose that seat. But that’s Hugh Hewitt’s opinion, not yours,” Hewitt said.

Greitens has sought to tie himself to Trump since the start of his campaign back in April, aiming to secure an endorsement from the former president.

Greitens resigned as Missouri’s governor in 2018 following accusations he had an affair with a hairdresser and threatened to leak nude photos of her if she revealed the relationship. He has acknowledged the affair but denied the blackmail allegations.

Trump told Hewitt he had an “interesting opinion” and that Greitens was “leading by a quite a bit.”

“I know, but he will lose the seat. We will lose the seat,” Hewitt responded.

Trump did not say when he would announce an endorsement in the Missouri Senate primary, or for whom.

Greitens is up against multiple opponents, including Rep. Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerFive takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill Overnight Defense & National Security — Presented by Raytheon Technologies — Biden backtracks on Taiwan GOP lawmakers worry vaccine mandate will impact defense supply chain MORE (R-Mo.), Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Billy Long William (Billy) H. LongHouse passes bills to secure telecommunications infrastructure Democratic retirements could make a tough midterm year even worse Hartzler pulls in 6,000 for Missouri Senate bid with .65M on hand MORE (R-Mo.).

Republicans are looking to take back control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. Vice President Harris has been the tie-breaking vote for Democrats in the evenly split upper chamber since January.