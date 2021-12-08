Georgia governor candidate Perdue says he wouldn't have certified 2020 election results

Georgia gubernatorial candidate and former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Uber - New vaccine mandate in NYC; Biden-Putin showdown Trump endorses David Perdue in Georgia's governor race Trump says matchup between Perdue and Kemp will be 'interesting,' stops short of endorsement MORE (R) said on Wednesday that he would not have certified Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

"Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for," Perdue told Axios.

He added if he had been governor at the time, he would have called for a special session of the state legislature to "protect and fix what was wrong for the January election" rather than to change the election's results, Axios reported.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud impacting Georgia's election results, which were counted three times, including once by hand, Axios added.

Earlier this week, former President Trump Donald TrumpSenate rejects attempt to block Biden's Saudi arms sale Crenshaw slams House Freedom Caucus members as 'grifters,' 'performance artists' Senate confirms Biden's nominee to lead Customs and Border Protection MORE, who has claimed without substantiation that practices like mail-in ballots contribute to widespread voter fraud, issued a statement saying, "David Perdue has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will not let you down!"

His statement added that Perdue would “secure the Elections,” and detailed other policies the former president believed Perdue would carry out if elected as governor.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said around the time of the election that if a special session, like the one Perdue mentioned, had overturned the November results it would have been "nullifying the will of the people," Axios noted.

Earlier this year, Raffensperger called for a bipartisan federal election reform commission to review the U.S. electoral system.

“Let them really work on it, do a lot of public policy debates, take a year or two but get it right. I think it's been now 16 years since the last report. We’re probably ready for another one,” Raffensperger told Axios at the time.