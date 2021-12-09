Former Rep. Renee Ellmers running for Congress again in North Carolina

Former Rep. Renee Ellmers Renee EllmersCawthorn 'likely' violated rules by bringing candidate on House floor Clay Aiken podcast looks for political balance North Carolina ruling could cost GOP House seats MORE (R-N.C.) announced on Wednesday that she is mounting another bid for the U.S. House, with hopes of returning to Washington after she was ousted from her post in a 2016 GOP primary.

Ellmers, who served in the House for three terms before launching an unsuccessful bid for North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2019, said she will file for a congressional campaign in the Tar Heel State’s 4th Congressional District Friday.

“For the past 18 months I’ve been on the frontlines fighting COVID. Now I am honored to be officially running for Congress to fight for the good people of NC’s 4th district where I live & work. I will file this Friday. #MakeAmericaGreat #Trump,” the ex-congresswoman, who currently works as a registered nurse, wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the past 18 months I’ve been on the frontlines fighting COVID. Now I am honored to be officially running for Congress to fight for the good people of NC’s 4th district where I live & work. I will file this Friday. #MakeAmericaGreat #Trump — Renee Ellmers (@RepReneeEllmers) December 8, 2021

Ellmers lost her position in the lower chamber in 2016 after Rep. George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingHouse Republicans who didn't sign onto the Texas lawsuit Lara Trump leading Republicans in 2022 North Carolina Senate poll Rundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day MORE (R-N.C.) beat her in a primary race. The two lawmakers ran against one another due to redistricting.

Her loss came around the same time rumors circulated on Capitol Hill that the North Carolina Republican was having an extramarital affair with then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyLiberals ramp up pressure on Pelosi to discipline Boebert Cawthorn 'likely' violated rules by bringing candidate on House floor Pressley offering measure condemning Boebert MORE (R-Calif.). The unsubstantiated rumors were largely driven by Rep. Walter Jones Walter JonesHillary Clinton brings up 'Freedom Fries' to mock 'cancel culture' Georgia officials open inquiry into Trump efforts to overturn election results Supreme Court declines to hear case challenging unlimited super PAC fundraising MORE (R-N.C.), according to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy denied the rumors, but ultimately dropped out of the race for Speaker that year.

Ellmers ran for North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2019, but ultimately lost to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) in a crowded field.

Ellmers, who is a strong supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpJury in Jussie Smollett trial begins deliberations Pence says he'll 'evaluate' any requests from Jan. 6 panel Biden's drug overdose strategy pushes treatment for some, prison for others MORE, knocked President Biden Joe BidenPharma lobby eyes parliamentarian Demand for US workers reaches historic high Biden to award Medal of Honor to three soldiers who fought in Iraq, Afghanistan: report MORE in a statement, writing that he is “trying to tear apart the very foundations on which this country was formed.”

“We need experienced people to counter his agenda of destruction on Capitol Hill and I’m ready to go and be part of that fight to get our country back on track,” she added, according to the AP.

State Rep. John Szoka (R) and former Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson (R) have both already filed paperwork for the 4th Congressional District.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy met with Bo Hines, who is running for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, on Wednesday, according to CNN. He could, however, end up in a race against Ellmers if he moves his campaign to the 4th Congressional District.