Pennsylvania state senator to run for governor, joining crowded GOP primary field

A Pennsylvania state senator announced on Saturday that he would enter the state’s gubernatorial race, joining an already crowded GOP primary field.

“Unfortunately, too often today, Pennsylvania's people have been left behind, sometimes a little bit, sometimes a lot by government insiders and special interests; by big businesses who care more about profits than people; by big media and big tech companies who divide us rather than bringing us together; by big costs of health care that devastate families financially; and by schools that ignore parents and fail to meet the needs of our kids year after year,” Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Martin (R) said in a pre-recorded campaign message.

“Getting Pennsylvania back on the right path means focusing on people and the things that make their lives better, not grandiose plans that sound good but never happen. That's why I'm running for governor,” he added.

Making his case for consideration for the governor's seat, Martin highlighted his high school and college football careers and his time as county commissioner for Lancaster County and as a state senator.

He joins an already crowded field of Republican candidates in the race, including party strategist Charlie Gerow, former Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaPennsylvania state senator to run for governor, joining crowded GOP primary field Josh Shapiro officially launches Pennsylvania gubernatorial campaign Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro enters governor's race MORE and state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, among others.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who entered the gubernatorial race in October, is anticipated to win the Democratic nomination.

The Pennsylvania governor’s race is considered to be one of the most competitive of 2022. It is currently rated as “toss up,” according to the latest gubernatorial 2022 ratings from Cook Political Report.

The gubernatorial races in Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona and Georgia are also rated as “toss ups.”