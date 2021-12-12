At an event in Orlando on Sunday, former President Trump Donald TrumpPublicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson Trump teases 2024 run during Orlando event with O'Reilly Jan. 6 panel details case for holding Meadows in contempt ahead of House vote MORE hinted that he may run for office again in 2024, an idea he has publicly teased for months now.

"I said loud and clear,” the former president said, according to The Orlando Sentinel. “We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more. And it looks like we might have to think about very strongly a third time.”

Though thousands of people gathered in the crowd, the turnout was less than expected for the event which is part of a four-city “History Tour” alongside former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

Trump's representatives had previously predicted the events would sell out, but on Sunday morning, tickets that were once valued at at least $100 had dropped to $40, the newspaper added.

O’Reilly told the crowd “this is not a rally.... We’re going to talk about very serious things,” per the Sentinel.

During the event, Trump took credit for COVID-19 vaccines, calling them “one of the greatest bets in world history because that vaccine or the three vaccines have gone all over the world and saved millions and millions of lives.”

But he also said “no mandates, or whatever,” according to the Sentinel.

Trump also referred to President Biden Joe BidenPublicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson Trump teases 2024 run during Orlando event with O'Reilly Facebook exec says 'people,' not platform, to blame for vaccine misinformation MORE as “a vessel” controlled by former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump teases 2024 run during Orlando event with O'Reilly Biden is losing contest of wills with Iran over nukes From the Cold War to a hard freeze MORE, in addition to downplaying the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The former president was also booed when he said "I don’t want to hurt a family" in response to a question about a possible investigation into Biden's son, Hunter, the Sentinel reported.

Trump's remarks about a possible campaign come as his former vice president, Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump teases 2024 run during Orlando event with O'Reilly Pence fuels speculation of 2024 presidential bid To tame inflation, Biden should cut tariffs MORE, also fuels speculation of a 2024 presidential run of his own.

Pence, who made several campaign-style stops in New Hampshire last week, did not rule out a possible 2024 when speaking with a CNN reporter.

"I can honestly tell you in 2023, my family and I will do what we have always done. We'll reflect, we'll pray and determine where we might best serve, and we'll go where we're called," Pence said.

O'Reilly during Sunday's event suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisTrump teases 2024 run during Orlando event with O'Reilly Pence fuels speculation of 2024 presidential bid University of Florida initiates investigation into alleged destruction of COVID-19 research data MORE as a potential running mate for Trump, the Sentinel reported.

“I think that people are going to be very happy with what I do," Trump responded. "He’s certainly somebody that I like a lot.”