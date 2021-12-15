Republicans standing by Trump in 2024, most Democrats want Biden: poll

Republicans are standing by former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Democrats pass bill to combat Islamophobia in support of Omar House votes to hold defiant Meadows in criminal contempt Hannity, Ingraham knock Jan. 6 panel after revelation of texts to Meadows MORE for a 2024 presidential run, while most Democrats want President Biden Joe BidenHouse clears bill to raise debt limit House votes to hold defiant Meadows in criminal contempt Trump lawyer Eastman sues Jan. 6 panel, Verizon to block release of phone records MORE to run again, according to a new Politico-Morning Consult poll.

The poll found 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection, while 69 percent of Republicans want Trump to take another shot at the presidency.

A 2024 rematch does not seem that far out of reach, as Trump has teased a 2024 bid multiple times in the past few months.

Most recently, Trump hinted at a possible 2024 campaign at an event in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

"I said loud and clear,” the former president said. “We won the first time, and the second time we won by even more. And it looks like we might have to think about, very strongly, a third time.”

Trump has repeated false claims about winning the 2020 presidential election since leaving office in January.

Despite Biden’s declining approval ratings, he has still been the Democratic favorite in polls to run again in 2024.

Biden has said he will run for a second term despite concerns about his age. If both candidates run in 2024, Biden will be 81 years old and Trump will be 78 years old.

If Biden doesn’t run in 2024, Vice President Harris has the most support among Democratic voters for a presidential campaign at 31 percent, with 25 percent “not sure” who should run.

The poll was conducted Dec. 11-Dec. 13 among 1,998 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.