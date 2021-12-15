Pro-Kemp group hits Perdue over moving jobs overseas

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempOn The Trail: Trump-inspired challengers target GOP governors Perdue joins lawsuit over 2020 election in Georgia Former Georgia Senate candidate, Sarah Riggs Amico, explains why Stacey Abrams will be a competitive challenger in Georgia MORE is out with his first ad directly attacking his new primary opponent, former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueOn The Trail: Trump-inspired challengers target GOP governors Perdue joins lawsuit over 2020 election in Georgia Georgia's 2022 midterms are a battle against the GOP's most malignant strains MORE (R-Ga.).

The ad hits Perdue over his business record, hammering the former senator for outsourcing jobs while working as an executive at companies like Reebok and Sara Lee. Perdue boasted about those moves during his 2014 Senate campaign, but has since sought to distance himself from them.

“Millionaire David Perdue built a career putting himself first,” a narrator says in the ad. “Searching for cheap labor, Perdue outsourced jobs to countries like China. He made a fortune for himself, but left communities broken, families ruined.”

“That’s not America First,” the narrator adds. “That’s David Perdue putting China and himself first, Georgia and Georgia families last.”

The 30-second ad spot was paid for by the Georgians Leadership Fund, a new type of committee that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money. Such committees were authorized earlier this year by the GOP-controlled state legislature and significant advantages to incumbent politicians and party leaders.

Perdue’s campaign hit back at Kemp over the ad, accusing him of “using recycled lies from Democrats.”

“It shocks no one that a guy who sided with Democrats over President Trump Donald TrumpHouse Democrats pass bill to combat Islamophobia in support of Omar House votes to hold defiant Meadows in criminal contempt Hannity, Ingraham knock Jan. 6 panel after revelation of texts to Meadows MORE is now telling lies about a Trump-endorsed candidate,” a spokesperson for the campaign said. “Georgia needs a Governor who won’t bow down to the woke mob and who’s willing to make waves to get things done. Brian Kemp failed Georgia. David Perdue will be our next Governor.”

Perdue entered the race for Georgia governor’s last week, setting up a high-profile primary showdown with Kemp. Former President Donald Trump has already endorsed Perdue, who has so far sought to cast Kemp as disloyal to the former president.