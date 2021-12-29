The 2024 presidential election may still be three years away, but Republicans have already begun to jockey for their places in the primary.



Former President Trump Donald Trump29 percent of GOP support efforts to charge accused Jan. 6 rioters: poll Trump warns Alaska GOP governor he'll revoke endorsement if he backs Murkowski Michigan Republican John James 'strongly considering' House run MORE’s repeated hints that he could mount another bid for the White House remains perhaps the biggest obstacle for other would-be contenders.



While none have spoken definitively about their plans for 2024, many potential candidates have already started networking with GOP leaders and donors in key states while testing out campaign messages in public appearances.





Here are the 10 Republicans most likely to run for president in 2024:Trump has been teasing the possibility of a 2024 comeback almost from the moment he left the Oval Office, and his hints have gotten more brazen in recent months.He’s avoided offering specifics about his thought process, though he’s repeatedly said that his supporters will be “very happy” with his decision.A campaign announcement likely isn’t imminent. In an interview with Fox News published in early November, Trump said that he will “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to announce whether or not he’ll make another run for the White House.If he does jump into the race, he’d start off as the instant favorite to win the nomination — at least for now. A Politico-Morning Consult poll released in mid-December found that 69 percent of Republican voters want Trump to mount a 2024 comeback bid.



Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisMore appropriate nominees for 'Person of The Year' 5 Trump quotes that indicate he will run in 2024 Taking aim at critical race theory, Ron DeSantis grabs reins of the conservative movement MORE



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that he’s focused only on his 2022 reelection campaign, but that hasn’t shut down speculation that a presidential run may be in the cards.



DeSantis became a conservative darling last year for his laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic and often indignant response to the advice of public health officials. He’s also crisscrossed the country for fundraisers and other events, leading many political observers to wonder whether he’s looking beyond 2022.





There’s little doubt in DeSantis’s fundraising abilities if he were to mount a presidential bid. His political committee has nearly $67 million in the bank, and he’s already received contributions from donors in all 50 states.What’s unclear is whether DeSantis would still run for president if Trump jumped into the race. Unlike many possible 2024 contenders, DeSantis hasn’t said publicly that he won’t run if Trump does.Former Vice President Mike Pence would appear to be an obvious choice for Republicans in 2024, given the four years he spent as Trump’s No. 2.He’s visited New Hampshire and other early primary and caucus states, fueling speculation about his political ambitions. And notably, he hasn’t ruled out a run.“I can honestly tell you in 2023, my family and I will do what we have always done. We'll reflect, we'll pray and determine where we might best serve, and we'll go where we're called,” he told CNN during a stop in New Hampshire earlier this month.Still, there are questions about just how viable Pence would be in a GOP primary. Trump and his supporters have expressed frustration with Pence for overseeing the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6, and the former president said at an event in Florida this month that Pence had been “mortally wounded” within the GOP for his role in the election certification process.Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a onetime ally of Trump, has taken an increasingly confrontational approach to the former president over his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.Those jabs, as well as an increasingly aggressive public schedule, have sparked chatter that the former New Jersey governor may be eyeing another presidential run after his unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in 2016.In public appearances, Christie has sought to outline a new direction for the post-Trump GOP, urging Republicans to focus on the future and move on from Trump’s desire to relitigate the last presidential race.But that strategy also risks isolating a Republican base that remains loyal to Trump and his vision for the GOP, and it’s not clear whether it will be a winning message in a 2024 primary.Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is doing what most prospective presidential contenders would do as they weigh a run for the White House.She’s formed a political action committee to boost Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and has made stops in early primary and caucus states, all the while trying to navigate the tricky political dynamics of the post-Trump GOP.But Haley also finds herself in a precarious position. She infuriated Trump earlier this year for criticizing his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and subsequent role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Since then, however, she’s taken a more deferential approach to the former president. In April, Haley said that she would not run for president in 2024 if Trump does.



Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP steps up flirtation with Manchin Cruz bullish on his 2024 chances: 'The runner-up is almost always the next nominee' Does anyone like Congress anymore? MORE



Texas Sen. Ted Cruz sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 only to lose out to Trump in a particularly bitter primary. He became one of Trump’s most vocal boosters on Capitol Hill during the former president’s tenure in the White House, but that hasn’t stopped him from eyeing another presidential bid of his own.



He told the conservative news outlet Newsmax earlier this year that he’s “certainly looking” at another presidential run, and he hasn’t yet committed to foregoing a White House bid if Trump decides to take another stab at the presidency.



Asked on CBS’s “Face the Nation” last month if he would challenge Trump in 2024, Cruz said that the former president “would be very, very formidable” before noting that he came close to beating Trump in the 2016 primary.



“I came in second,” Cruz said. “There's a long history of runner-ups becoming the next nominee.”



Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoChina replaces Xinjang Communist Party chief who oversaw persecution of Uyghurs: report Sunday show preview: Omicron surges, and Harris sits for extensive interview Sunday shows preview: Officials, experts respond to omicron; Biden administration raises alarms about Russia, China MORE



Like Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has launched a PAC ostensibly to boost GOP candidates in the 2022 midterms while also making the rounds in early primary and caucus states.





