House Democratic campaign arm, DNC raise $12.6M and $9.1M in November

The Democrats’ House campaign arm and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced their November fundraising hauls Monday, raking in $12.6 million and $9.1 million last month, respectively.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said its haul marked its best figure for an off-year November in history by more than $3.6 million and that it entered December with no debt and $73.8 million cash on hand.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the DCCC’s GOP counterpart, has not yet released its November fundraising numbers but pulled in $9.8 million in October.

“House Republicans’ craven and self-serving attempts to tank our economy, put extremism over investing in building America, and declare war on ending the pandemic continue to threaten American progress," Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.), the DCCC’s chairman, said in a statement.

"Luckily House Democratic leadership, President Biden Joe BidenFederal class action lawsuit filed over treatment of Haitian migrants Staffer who had contact with Biden tests positive for COVID-19 Overnight Defense & National Security — New rules try to tackle extremism in the ranks MORE, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiJan. 6 panel asks GOP Rep. Scott Perry to turn over info Alex Jones suing Pelosi and Jan. 6 panel, planning to plead the Fifth Pelosi says 'solemn observance' planned on Jan. 6 MORE [Calif.] are leading our country to brighter days and to victory next November."

The DNC, meanwhile, said its $9.1 million haul was its second-best off-year November ever. It finished the month with $67.4 million cash on hand, nearly identical to the $67.9 million the Republican National Committee (RNC), which also hasn't disclosed its November numbers, had on hand at the end of October.

The RNC later Monday announced it raised $10.7 million in November and finished the month with no debt, though it had $65.5 million cash on hand going into December.

“Democrats across the country have shown their enthusiasm and stepped up in a big way because they know how high the stakes are and that President Biden and Democrats are the only ones delivering for them,” said DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale.

“Despite what the naysayers might say, the historical headwinds, and challenges we have faced, our party is stronger than ever and ready to win up and down the ballot in 2022 and beyond.”

The fundraising hauls come as Democrats look to defend historically thin margins in the House and Senate. Republicans must net five seats in the House and just one seat in the Senate to flip both chambers.

Democrats are publicly boastful that they will be rewarded after passing a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package and $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package earlier this year, though the party is still anticipated to be on its back foot in the 2022 midterms.

The party in the White House historically suffers losses in the first midterm of a new administration, and Democrats have been beset by infighting over a $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package.

President Biden’s approval ratings have also plunged amid a bloody withdrawal from Afghanistan, surging coronavirus cases and rampant inflation, an ominous sign heading into the battle for Congress.

Updated at 3:23 p.m.