Thune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonThune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon Sunday shows - Manchin says he cannot back Biden spending plan GOP senators slam Democrats over inflation: Party agenda 'hurting the poorest families' MORE (Wis.) and John Thune John Randolph ThuneThune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon Cruz to get Nord Stream 2 vote as part of deal on Biden nominees Senate confirms Rahm Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan MORE (S.D.) both say they plan to announce their decisions on whether they will seek reelection soon.

"I’ll be making that decision here. I’m talking to the people I need to talk to over the last few weeks and so that decision will be made here shortly," Johnson told Fox 11 News in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday.

For months Johnson has said he is thinking through the decision on whether to run for his seat in 2022. In July, Johnson said that he may "may not be the best candidate," but had not ruled out another run.

If he runs, Johnson will likely face the winner of the crowded Democratic Senate primary in the state. So far, 12 candidates, including Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) are running in the primary. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up."

Thune has repeatedly told reporters on Capitol Hill that he plans to make a decision by the end of the year.



"All in due time," he said when asked late last week about his plans.

The Cook Political Report rates Thune's seat as "solid Republican."

In May, political newcomer Mark Mowry announced he was launching a primary challenge against Thune, who has held the seat since 2005. Mowry has said he is running on an "America First" platform.

Thune, who serves as Senate Minority Whip, faced backlash from supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpBill O'Reilly says Trump will run again Iran's Revolutionary Guard stages massive exercise amid heightened tensions DC police officer beaten during Jan. 6 attack resigns MORE when he voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6. Trump was calling on South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemThune, Johnson say decisions on reelection bids expected soon President Biden's bipartisanship seems like unilateral disarmament Noem says she will propose ban on transgender women in female sports MORE (R) to challenge Thune even before the events on Jan. 6.