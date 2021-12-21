West Virginia lawmaker slams GOP colleague over support for infrastructure law

Rep. David McKinley David Bennett McKinleyMcBath to run in neighboring district after GOP redrew lines Trump backs one GOP lawmaker over another in West Virginia primary Lawmakers who bucked their parties on the T infrastructure bill MORE (R-W.Va.) slammed his primary opponent and fellow West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney Alexander (Alex) Xavier MooneyMcBath to run in neighboring district after GOP redrew lines Trump backs one GOP lawmaker over another in West Virginia primary Ethics watchdog finds 'substantial' evidence Rep. Malinowski failed to disclose stocks MORE (R-Va.) for supporting President Biden Joe BidenCollins open to negotiating overhaul of child tax credit set to expire Sounding the alarm on the administration's recent action on abortion pills Overnight Health Care — Biden lays out omicron playbook MORE's bipartisan infrastructure package in an ad released on Tuesday.

"It was a bill no conservative would support, but David McKinley did," a narrator says in the ad, which was featured in Punchbowl News. "Biden's trillion-dollar spending bill was dead until McKinley resurrected it."

The ad refers to McKinley as a "RINO," an acronym for "Republican in name only," and says the legislation has contributed to record inflation in the U.S.

McKinley was one of the 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package, which Biden signed into law last month. Former President Trump Donald TrumpHillicon Valley — Biden's misinformation warning On The Money — Biden's plea: Don't count out Build Back Better Biden mulling student loan freeze extension MORE and his wing of the party have slammed the legislation, as well as the Republicans who voted for it.

"Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers!" Trump said in a statement that was used in Mooney's ad.

"Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceLIVE COVERAGE: Tax hikes take center stage in Ways and Means markup Republicans hit Biden over Afghanistan, with eye on midterms Biden says deadly attack won't alter US evacuation mission in Afghanistan MORE, John Katko John Michael KatkoWest Virginia lawmaker slams GOP colleague over support for infrastructure law Language requiring companies to report cyberattacks left out of defense bill Kevin McCarthy is hostage to the GOP's 'exotic wing' MORE, Don Bacon, Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungWest Virginia lawmaker slams GOP colleague over support for infrastructure law Congress to take up marijuana reform this spring Thanks to President Biden, infrastructure is bipartisan again — it needs to stay that way MORE, Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonWest Virginia lawmaker slams GOP colleague over support for infrastructure law Democrats outraged after Manchin opposes Biden spending bill President Biden's bipartisanship seems like unilateral disarmament MORE (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer Peter MeijerTrump endorses primary challenger to Peter Meijer in Michigan The 9 Republicans who voted to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress MORE (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace Nancy MaceThe clear and present danger of Jim Jordan & Co. Key House chairman wants to lead official trip to Taiwan in January Edie Falco join PETA in pitching animal experimentation reforms MORE, Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerWest Virginia lawmaker slams GOP colleague over support for infrastructure law Adams: Maternal health is in 'a crisis within a crisis' The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden talks up bright side beneath omicron's cloud MORE (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithHow Congress plans to ban goods produced by Uyghur forced labor Democrats, Republicans call for Biden to support Tibet autonomy Lawmakers who bucked their parties on the T infrastructure bill MORE?" Trump continued in the statement.

Trump endorsed Mooney over McKinley last month. McKinley's backing of the infrastructure package was not the first time the West Virginia congressman has gone against the former president. McKinley voted against efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He also supported an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

"Mooney has done an outstanding job as Congressman in West Virginia," Trump said in his endorsement. "In fact, he recently opposed the horrendous Biden Administration’s 'Non-Infrastructure' plan, and he opposed the January 6th Committee, also known as the Unselect Committee of partisan hacks and degenerates."

McKinley and Mooney were pitted against each other after West Virginia lost a congressional district in redistricting this year in October.